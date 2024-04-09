Situation at Ukrainian nuclear plant occupied by Russia ‘extremely serious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Situation at Ukrainian nuclear plant occupied by Russia 'extremely serious'

By Press Association
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
An explosion caused by an alleged drone attack at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine posed no direct threat to its safety but underscored the “extremely serious situation” at the facility, the UN’s atomic watchdog has said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its team is aware of an explosion at a training centre next to the plant on Tuesday. It said it was informed the blast was from a drone attack.

The IAEA, announcing the incident on social media, gave no further details but its information presumably came from Russians occupying and running the plant since the early stages of the war.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is one of the 10 biggest such facilities in the world, and fighting in the southern part of Ukraine has raised the spectre of a potential nuclear disaster like the one at Chernobyl in 1986, when a reactor exploded and blew deadly radiation across a vast area.

Neither side has in recent months been able to make significant advances along the 620-mile front line crossing eastern and southern Ukraine. Drones, artillery and missiles have featured heavily in what has become a war of attrition.

Russia and Ukraine have frequently traded accusations over the Zaporizhzhia plant. On Monday, Moscow alleged Kyiv was behind drone attacks a day before, and Ukraine accused Russia of disinformation.

The IAEA reported on Sunday that its inspectors had confirmed “the physical impact of drone detonations” and watched as “Russian troops engaged what appeared to be an approaching drone”.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear plant operator, condemned Russia’s latest allegations in a statement on Tuesday. It accused Moscow of publishing “propaganda” and “false statements” to manipulate public opinion.

It noted that Russia has deployed troops and landmines at the site, which is one of four atomic power plants in Ukraine. The other three remain in Ukrainian hands.

(Alamy/PA)

“The dangerous game of the (Russian) occupiers at the nuclear facility must be stopped,” it said.

The most recent strikes did not compromise the facility, according to the IAEA, but it has repeatedly expressed alarm about the plant amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

The plant’s six reactors have been shut down for months, but it still needs power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features.

According to Ukrainian emergency services, a nuclear disaster would force the evacuation of 300,000 people.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s intelligence agency claimed on Tuesday that it had struck an aviation training centre in south-western Russia with a drone and said a fire on board a Russian navy corvette on the Baltic coast was “not accidental”.

The claims could not be independently verified or corroborated. Russia made no comment on them.