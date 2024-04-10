‘World-first’ as teenager with rare condition cured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘World-first’ as teenager with rare condition cured

By Press Association
Kai Xue with the team from University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM/PA)
Kai Xue with the team from University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM/PA)

A teenage girl has been cured of a rare and complex medical condition after what doctors called a “world-first” treatment.

Kai Xue, 13, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, is one of just 21 globally recorded cases of a lymphatic condition called Wild syndrome.

She also suffered from severe chylous ascites, where lymphatic fluid collects in spaces within the abdomen.

After years of trying to find a cure for the latter, including flying to China for treatment, Kai was referred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

The hospital performed a “world-first” treatment in which doctors blocked and repaired a leak in her liver, and Kai was allowed to go home five weeks later.

Her mother, Ning Chen, said: “Kai was born with an abnormal lymphatic system, and her left arm was very swollen.

“Throughout her childhood we were under the care of a number of different hospitals to try to find out what the matter was, but nobody knew the cause.

“We tried everything, from restrictive diets to even flying to China for treatment. Having been transferred to so many hospitals, we’re very excited to finally be going home, I still cannot believe it.”

Dr Mona Mossad, consultant interventional radiologist at Royal Stoke, was recommended to Kai’s family as a national expert in lymphatic intervention.

Dr Mossad said Kai was in a “difficult situation” as the build-up of lymphatic fluid into her abdomen was causing pressure on her internal organs.

They began with the dilatation of the thoracic duct to improve lymphatic drainage, a procedure doctors said had not been carried out in the UK on a child before and only a handful of times on an adult.

But this failed to work and Kai was still accumulating fluid in her abdomen.

Surgeons then looked to see if the liver was the cause of the leak.

Dr Mossad said: “This was a very challenging procedure, as we needed to visualise and block lymphatic vessels in the liver that measure less than one tenth of a millimetre in adults.

“Because of Kai’s age and size, we had to especially order smaller needles that would work.”

The leak was discovered in the left lobe of Kai’s liver, which was repaired using a special surgical glue, before 28 litres of fluid was drained from her abdomen.

Kai was in hospital for five weeks before being discharged on February 9.

Dr Yvonne Slater, consultant paediatric gastroenterologist, said: “We are all over the moon for Kai, who is the first child to undergo this treatment anywhere in the world.”

Ms Chen added: “Kai is so special to me and I would like to say a very big thank you to everybody at both Staffordshire Children’s Hospital at Royal Stoke and UHNM (University Hospitals of North Midlands) for working hard to look after her.

“I’m so happy for the excellent care, and everybody was so nice and helpful and they tried their best to help us. The whole team is amazing.”