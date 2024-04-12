Coachella to kick off with first headline performer Lana Del Rey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Coachella to kick off with first headline performer Lana Del Rey

By Press Association
Coachella will kick off with its first headline performer Lana Del Rey (Danny Lawson/PA)
Coachella will kick off with its first headline performer Lana Del Rey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lana Del Rey will return to Coachella music festival to kick off headline performances across the first weekend.

The Californian festival takes place over two weekends from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 and will feature other headline performances from Tyler, The Creator; Doja Cat; and a No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani.

US singer Del Rey, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, will headline the Friday slot at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, having last appeared at the festival during her debut in 2014.

No Doubt – Grammy Awards
No Doubt with lead singer Gwen Stefani will reunite at Coachella (Rich Lee/PA)

The Summertime Sadness star was scheduled to feature in the 2020 line-up, which was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

The 38-year-old hit the headlines last year after she arrived late for her performance at the BST Hyde Park festival in London, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

Coachella, renowned for attracting celebrities and influencers from across the world, will also see Friday performances from Mexican singer Peso Pluma, South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou and US star Sabrina Carpenter – who has just finished opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

British musical stars descending on the desert also include British DJ duo Anti Up and Gorgon City, MC and rapper Skepta, and indie pop star The Japanese House, real name Amber Bain.

Daisy Jones And The Six star Suki Waterhouse, who recently gave birth to her first child with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, is also billed to perform at the festival on Friday.

The British actress, model and singer confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who was wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts.

She later described having her first child as a “humbling” experience.

The return of Coachella comes after it ran into problems with headline acts over the last two years.

Last year, Frank Ocean pulled out of his second headline performance because of a leg injury, while Kanye West, also known as Ye, was due to headline in 2022 but the line-up was updated weeks before the event.