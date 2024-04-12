Four men jailed after funeral drive-by shooting left pellet next to girl’s heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four men jailed after funeral drive-by shooting left pellet next to girl’s heart

By Press Association
Four women and two girls were shot with a sawn-off shotgun (PA)
Four men have been jailed after a funeral drive-by shooting left a little girl with a shotgun pellet embedded in a muscle close to her heart.

Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were shot with a sawn-off shotgun fired into a crowd of people outside a funeral at St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, in January 2023.

Tyrell Lacroix, 23; Jashy Perch, 20; Jordan Walters, 24; and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20; were sentenced for conspiracy to wound with intent to cause serious harm, at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

Perch was also sentenced for having an offensive weapon and for possession of cannabis. While Nelson-Martin was also sentenced for possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

Lacroix was jailed for 21 years with a further five years on licence, Perch was jailed for 16 years with a further four years on licence, Walters was jailed for 13 years, and Nelson-Martin was jailed for 14 years.

Drive-by shooting – Euston
The attack happened outside the St Aloysius Church in Euston, London (Yui Mok/PA)

The court heard that one of the little girls sustained gunshot wounds to her arms, legs, and pelvic region, as well as one pellet lodging in a muscle next to her heart.

In a victim impact statement, the girl’s mother said she had asked her, “mummy, why has this happened to me?”

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “She felt like she had done something wrong and could not understand why.”

She added that the incident had “taken away” her daughter’s innocence.

One of the women was also left with serious injuries that have affected her hearing and balance.

In a victim impact statement, she said: “I am half the woman I was before.”

The memorial service was a requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November 2022.

Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years. She died after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

The planning of the attack began in November 2022 when Lacroix found the black Toyota car that would be used in the shooting, Scotland Yard said.

Lacroix was part of a gang in north London and believed members of a rival gang would be at the memorial service.

Sentencing Lacroix, Judge Mark Bryant-Heron QC said: “You, Tyrell Lacroix, had been stabbed in an attack by a rival gang member almost exactly a year before the shooting.

“And you, Tyrell Lacroix, were set on revenge. Your co-conspirators played their part in helping you to get your revenge.

“It is the misfortune of those that organised the memorial service that the deceased people who were being commemorated were from the Regent’s Park estate, an area regarded by you as territory under the control of the Cumbo gang.”