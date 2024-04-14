Raye promises new music ‘not what you expected’ during Coachella performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raye promises new music ‘not what you expected’ during Coachella performance

By Press Association
Raye promises new music ‘not what you expected’ during Coachella performance (James Manning/PA)
Raye promises new music 'not what you expected' during Coachella performance (James Manning/PA)

British star Raye has spoken about her next music project after her award-winning debut album My 21st Century Blues.

The London-born star, who was wearing “office chic” for her afternoon performance at Coachella in Indio, California, said “art takes time” when discussing new music – before performing a string of hits including Worth It and Escapism.

“I just want you to know, this next piece of music that I’m going to put out … I’m so proud of it and I just need you to know,” the 26-year-old told the crowd.

“I can’t wait for you to hear it, it’s not what you expected.”

Last month, Raye beat Blur, Harry Styles and Adele to pick up the most Brit awards in one year during the 2024 ceremony.

Her total haul on the night was album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

It comes after US rock band Vampire Weekend, who were confirmed to perform just days before the festival, brought out reality star Paris Hilton to play an American game titled Cornhole – which involves throwing a bean bag into an angled board.

Hilton, who was wearing a black cowboy hat with a matching ensemble, said: “I haven’t played this game since The Simple Life,” in reference to the reality series she starred in alongside Nicole Richie, which premiered in 2003.

The world famous festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will see Tyler, The Creator headline on Saturday, having become a mainstay since debuting at the festival in 2011 with his hip-hop group Odd Future, as well as playing solo sets in 2015 and 2018.

It comes after the first day of the festival saw two-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish unexpectedly appear during Lana Del Rey’s Friday headline slot to sing her 2016 track Ocean Eyes, before duetting on Del Rey’s 2012 hit song Video Games.

Del Rey told the audience she was “grateful” for Eilish, describing her as “the voice of our generation”, while Eilish praised Del Rey for being “the reason for half of you b******’ existence … including mine”.

The headline show also saw Del Rey bring on Grammy-winner Jon Batiste to play the piano on her hit Candy Necklace, and Taylor Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff to play the piano on Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It.

The first day of the Californian festival also saw Shakira announce an upcoming world tour during a surprise appearance during the set of Argentinian DJ Bizarrap to perform their new track La Fuerte and BZRP Music Sessions, Vol 53.

Meanwhile, the Saturday line-up will feature a reunion from two-time Grammy winning band No Doubt, with lead singer Gwen Stefani.

It comes almost a decade after the US rock band, best known for songs including Just A Girl and Don’t Speak, last appeared on stage together in 2015 – having sporadically performed together since their hiatus in the early noughties.

Gwen Stefani
No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani performing in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

Spearheading the British acts will be rock band Blur – featuring frontman Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bass guitarist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – on the Coachella stage.

British group Jungle, who performed at the Brit Awards after winning group of the year, will also appear at Coachella, after Brit Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party and Scottish hip hop trio Young Fathers – who won the Mercury prize in 2014 for their record Dead.

Just days before the festival, British music star Benga was forced to pull out ahead of his Saturday performance with producer Skream after a “snag” with his US visa.

The pioneering dubstep DJ and producer, real name Adegbenga Adejumo, was scheduled to appear with Skream during a Saturday slot over both weekends of the festival on April 13 and April 20.