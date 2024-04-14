Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out together at Coachella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out together at Coachella

By Press Association
Taylor Swift and and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce were together at Coachella (PA)
US superstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities watching rapper Ice Spice perform at Coachella.

The California music festival is renowned for attracting celebrities and influencers from across the world.

Shake It Off singer Swift, alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, applauded as US star Ice Spice played Swift’s hit 2022 track Karma during her Saturday set and made a heart with her hands towards the pop star.

It comes two months after Swift rushed on to the field at the Super Bowl to kiss Kelce and congratulate his third victory in five years, after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers to the trophy.

During the first weekend of Coachella, the couple also reportedly watched Swift’s long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff perform with his band Bleachers, before attending the Neon Carnival after party – with Swift wearing a New Heights hat in a nod to the podcast from Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce.

Also at the Ice Spice set was Irish actor Barry Keoghan, wearing a satin scarf around his face, alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter – who has just finished opening for Swift’s Eras tour and performed on Friday at Coachella.

Similarly, Justin Bieber was filmed enjoying the performance after a reunion backstage with Jaden Smith.

The pair collaborated on 2010 hit track Never Say Never which featured as the theme song for The Karate Kid, led by Smith.

In a video circulating online, Smith is seen hugging Bieber from behind as Bieber kisses him on the cheek.

The weekend also saw celebrity appearances including from Twilight star Robert Pattinson with his partner Suki Waterhouse after she performed at the festival on Friday, revealing the pair had recently welcomed their first daughter.

Two-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish was also at the festival, making a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline slot on Friday, as well as performing Mr Brightside by The Killers at the Do LaB stage on Saturday.