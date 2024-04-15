Samsung takes top phone-maker spot back from Apple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samsung takes top phone-maker spot back from Apple

By Press Association
Samsung has regained its position as the top mobile phone-maker globally (David Parry/PA)
Samsung has regained its position as the top mobile phone-maker globally, having been beaten by Apple late last year, according to new figures.

The latest quarterly data from research firm IDC said overall global smartphone shipments increased 7.8% on this time last year, but Apple shipments dropped by nearly 10%.

As a result, Samsung has regained the top phone-maker spot, with a market share of 20.8%, ahead of iPhone maker Apple, which is second on 17.3% – after the two firms had switched places in the final three months of 2023.

Earlier this month, Samsung issued an update forecasting that its profits for the first three months of 2024 will be more than 10 times higher than the same period last year, in part driven by strong smartphone sales.

According to IDC figures, the resurgence of Chinese brands such as Huawei is driving the rise in overall phone shipments, but also taking market share from Apple.

Another Chinese brand, Xiaomi, is in third spot on 14.1% market share, with its shipments having risen nearly 34% on the same period last year, while Transsion and Oppo – two more Chinese firms – completed the top five.

The figures suggest that total phone shipments for the first quarter of 2024 were 289.4 million, up from 268.5 million in the same period last year.

Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s worldwide tracker team, said: “The smartphone market is emerging from the turbulence of the last two years both stronger and changed.

“Firstly, we continue to see growth in value and average selling prices (ASPs) as consumers opt for more expensive devices knowing they will hold on to their devices longer.

“Secondly, there is a shift in power among the top five companies, which will likely continue as market players adjust their strategies in a post-recovery world.

“Xiaomi is coming back strong from the large declines experienced over the past two years and Transsion is becoming a stable presence in the top five with aggressive growth in international markets.

“In contrast, while the top two players both saw negative growth in the first quarter, it seems Samsung is in a stronger position overall than they were in recent quarters.”