Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at public festivals, Oktoberfest and beer gardens

The southern German state of Bavaria has said it will ban the smoking of cannabis at public festivals, inside beer gardens and even at the world’s most popular beer festival, Oktoberfest.

Local authorities in Bavaria will also be allowed to prohibit cannabis consumption in public areas such as outdoor swimming pools and leisure parks such as Munich’s Englischer Garten, German news agency dpa reported.

“Our aim is to limit cannabis consumption in public spaces,” said Bavarian health minister Judith Gerlach.

Bavarian riflemen and women in traditional costumes fire their muzzle loaders on the last day of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich last October (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“That is important for health protection and especially for protecting children and young people.”

Bavaria’s move comes after Germany legalised possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use all over the country at the beginning of this month.

Bavaria’s conservative-led state government has been particularly vocal in its opposition to the partial legalisation of cannabis.

Germany’s nationwide new rules went into force on April 1, legalising possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1oz) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants for their personal use.

A second part of the legislation, under which German residents aged 18 and older will be allowed to join non-profit cannabis-growing clubs from which they can buy marijuana, takes effect on July 1.

In its strict interpretation of the cannabis law, Bavaria’s state government also wants to ban smoking cannabis in designated smoking rooms and smoking areas such as the outdoor areas in restaurants and cafes.

The ban will also extend to the heating and vaporisation of cannabis and cannabis products, dpa reported.

Bavaria’s state government argues that the ban of weed consumption at public festivals including Oktoberfest is needed because consumers are not allowed to smoke cannabis near minors, and children and young people are regularly present there.