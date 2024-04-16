Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at public festivals, Oktoberfest and beer gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at public festivals, Oktoberfest and beer gardens

By Press Association
Women with glasses of beer on day one of the 188th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, in 2023 (Matthias Schrader/AP)
The southern German state of Bavaria has said it will ban the smoking of cannabis at public festivals, inside beer gardens and even at the world’s most popular beer festival, Oktoberfest.

Local authorities in Bavaria will also be allowed to prohibit cannabis consumption in public areas such as outdoor swimming pools and leisure parks such as Munich’s Englischer Garten, German news agency dpa reported.

“Our aim is to limit cannabis consumption in public spaces,” said Bavarian health minister Judith Gerlach.

Bavarian riflemen and women in traditional costumes fire their muzzle loaders on the last day of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich last October (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“That is important for health protection and especially for protecting children and young people.”

Bavaria’s move comes after Germany legalised possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use all over the country at the beginning of this month.

Bavaria’s conservative-led state government has been particularly vocal in its opposition to the partial legalisation of cannabis.

Germany’s nationwide new rules went into force on April 1, legalising possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1oz) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants for their personal use.

A second part of the legislation, under which German residents aged 18 and older will be allowed to join non-profit cannabis-growing clubs from which they can buy marijuana, takes effect on July 1.

In its strict interpretation of the cannabis law, Bavaria’s state government also wants to ban smoking cannabis in designated smoking rooms and smoking areas such as the outdoor areas in restaurants and cafes.

The ban will also extend to the heating and vaporisation of cannabis and cannabis products, dpa reported.

Bavaria’s state government argues that the ban of weed consumption at public festivals including Oktoberfest is needed because consumers are not allowed to smoke cannabis near minors, and children and young people are regularly present there.