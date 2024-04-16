War Graves Commission warns of ‘turning point’ for legacy of commemoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
War Graves Commission warns of ‘turning point’ for legacy of commemoration

By Press Association
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has warned that the sacrifices of veterans could be forgotten unless more is done to engage younger generations (Commonwealth War Graves Commission/PA)
The caretaker of war graves and memorials across the globe has warned that the sacrifices of veterans could be forgotten unless more is done to engage younger generations.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), which maintains war memorials and cemeteries in more than 23,000 locations across 150 countries, sounded the alarm with 50 days to go until the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

To combat waning awareness, GWGC has announced a series of events in the UK where flaming torches will be passed from veterans to young people, representing the handing over of the responsibility for commemoration.

CWGC director-general Claire Horton said: “We are at an undeniable turning point for the legacy of commemoration.

“This year’s landmark anniversary may be the final major commemoration attended by veterans of D-Day, and as such represents a unique opportunity to pass on the torch of commemoration from the generation who fought in the two World Wars, and ensure commemoration of their legacy endures for generations to come.”

The torch roadshow, named Lighting Their Legacy, will visit 18 locations across the UK in May and will run alongside an educational programme for schools.

Ms Horton added: “As we look to the future, better education must play a vital role in ensuring that the lessons of the First and Second World Wars are remembered, and that the importance of commemoration is understood by everyone, whether you have a direct and personal connection to the World Wars or not.

“Our mission is for the legacy of those who died fighting for our freedoms to inspire a world free from conflict.”

The torches have been designed by three Canadian mechanical engineering students from McMaster University in Ontario.

They will be handed over during the UK roadshow in cities including Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester before being taken to Normandy, where every CWGC grave will be lit in tribute.

Ms Horton encouraged the public to find pride in commemoration and to learn more about the Second World War.

She said: “This year serves as a turning point for renewed national commemoration and pride, and we are calling on everyone to reflect on the Legacy of Liberation passed on to us by those who gave their lives in the conflicts of the First and Second World Wars and share with your friends, family, and communities your personal reason for why commemoration is important to you.

“We encourage you to learn about the Second World War and share your stories on our For Evermore platform, and, if you can, join us at Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy or spend time at a local CWGC site near you.”

The CWGC was founded by Royal Charter in 1917 with a mission to ensure the remembrance of the courage, loss and sacrifice of those who died in the First and Second World Wars.

During last year’s Remembrance weekend it was announced that the Princess Royal would be handed the CWGC presidency, succeeding the Duke of Kent who had been CWGC president since 1970, and the King was appointed as the CWGC’s first ever patron.