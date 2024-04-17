French police evict hundreds from abandoned Paris warehouse ahead of Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French police evict hundreds from abandoned Paris warehouse ahead of Olympics

By Press Association
Police carried out a large-scale eviction at France’s biggest squat in the south of Paris with 100 days to go before the Olympic Games (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
With the Paris Olympic Games 100 days away, police have carried out a large-scale eviction at France’s biggest squat in the south of the capital.

Authorities, including dozens of gendarmes, cleared out the makeshift camp at an abandoned bus company headquarters in Vitry-sur-Seine on Wednesday.

The camp had become home to about 450 migrants, with images of the eviction spreading rapidly across social media.

OLY Paris 2024 – 100 Days
The countdown clock, set up on the banks of the River Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower, reads 100 days before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony (Christophe Ena/AP)

Aid workers are concerned that the broader effort by Paris authorities to clear out migrants and other people sleeping rough in the capital before the summer Olympics is troubling, as those evicted are not provided with longer-term housing assistance.

“The squat was the biggest in France. It doubled in size in one year because of the Olympics. Last year, authorities cleared out migrants from nearby the Olympic Village, and many displaced people came here,” said Paul Alauzy, of the humanitarian organisation Medecins du Monde, who has been closely following the steady pace of evictions over two years.

The conditions inside the warehouse were cramped, he added.

The clearance operation will continue over several days.

The site is currently empty: 150 people left during the night, before the police arrived, while 300 were evicted before 8am on Wednesday. Among the 450 were 20 children and 50 women, the aid group said.

The action is part of a broader push by local authorities to dismantle makeshift camps as Paris prepares to host the Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

Advocacy groups working with the homeless and other vulnerable populations have been voicing their concerns for months.

They have been particularly vocal about the accelerated pace of camp clearances as the Games approach, warning of the dire consequences for those who find themselves without shelter.

On Wednesday, observers said some five buses were at the site, intended to transport migrants to specially allocated sites in cities such as Orleans or Bordeaux.

Other migrants will be bussed to temporary filtering sites.

France Paris Squats
Migrants in front of Paris City Hall (Nicolas Garriga/AP)

Mr Alauzy said he fears “it will just be a matter of days or weeks for many of the migrants to be sleeping rough on the street again”.

The fate of these displaced individuals remains a pressing issue as the French capital gears up for its time in the global spotlight, highlighting the tension between urban beautification efforts and support for marginalised communities.

Earlier this month, French police removed about 50 migrants, including families with young children, from the forecourt of Paris City Hall.

The migrants packed their belongings and boarded a bus to temporary government housing in the town of Besancon in eastern France.