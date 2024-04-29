Camilla’s dogs to appear in sculpture form at first Highgrove shop at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla’s dogs to appear in sculpture form at first Highgrove shop at Chelsea

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla hold the Camilla’s dogs Beth (left) and Bluebell (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)
Willow sculptures of the Queen’s beloved dogs Beth and Bluebell are to make an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show this year when the Highgrove Gardens shop features for the first time.

The display will be created by weaver Emma Stothard in honour of the terriers Camilla adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Emma Stothard's Beth & Bluebell willow sculpture studies
Stothard’s willow work has a prominent place in the organic gardens of the King’s private home Highgrove, including a piece in memory of Charles’ much-missed, loyal dog Tigga, who died in 2002 after 18 years of companionship with his master.

Visitors to Chelsea will be able to peruse Highgrove products such as honey collected from bees on the estate and cloudy organic apple juice made from hand-picked old English heritage apples collected from The Orchard at Highgrove.

The Tigga sculpture at Highgrove Gardens
Highgrove also sells gin inspired by botanicals found in the grounds, and its own organic strawberry preserve.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her own lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard – with the first known product being a limited edition strawberry jam sent to her friends.

A Highgrove shop
The Highgrove shop at Chelsea will be decorated by royal florist Shane Connolly, who adorned Westminster Abbey with blooms for the King’s coronation and created displays for Charles and Camilla’s wedding.

Connolly will use floral varieties found growing at Highgrove and the flowers will return to the gardens in Gloucestershire afterwards to be planted.

King Charles III coronation
Limited-edition lithographs reproduced from original watercolours painted by the King, including Ackergil Tower, Castle of Mey, and the West Side of Highgrove House, will also be on show.

The King’s charity The King’s Foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.

A furniture student at Barley Court workshops in Highgrove Gardens
The installation at Chelsea will act as a showcase for the charity’s work preserving traditional craft skills such as woodworking, embroidery and willow weaving, with students giving live demonstrations on site on May 20.

Scott Simpson, retail director at The King’s Foundation, said: “We are so excited to be bringing a sprinkle of Highgrove magic to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.

More sketches of Beth and Bluebell
“Nature provides inspiration for so much of the work that we do at The King’s Foundation, from our heritage craft skills education programmes to our unique range of Highgrove products”.

The sale of Highgrove Garden Tours, products and events supports the work of The King’s Foundation.