‘I’m well’: King reassures patients on visit to cancer centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘I’m well’: King reassures patients on visit to cancer centre

By Press Association
The King, patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, arriving at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King, patron of Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, arriving at University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King reassured fellow cancer patients about the state of his health when he told them “I’m well” as he returned to public-facing duties.

Charles looked relaxed and in good spirits during a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre where he learnt about some of the latest treatments and sat down to chat to patients receiving chemotherapy.

The head of state was joined by Queen Camilla during the trip to the London-based medical institution and they went on a number of impromptu walkabouts, meeting staff who stopped to catch a glimpse of the couple.

The King sympathised with one cancer patient as she received her chemotherapy with many others in a day unit, telling Lesley Woodbridge, 63: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”

The King and Queen after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London
The King and Queen after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February and on Friday it was announced he would be returning to public-facing duties.

When quizzed about his health, he told one patient: “I’m all right thank you very much, not too bad.”

The development indicated the positive progress Charles is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

Asha Millen, 60, who is receiving chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer chatted to the King as he met patients in the chemotherapy day unit.

She asked Charles about his own health, saying: “I said ‘how are you?’ and he said ‘I’m well’.”

The visit was marked by the King being named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK which will sit alongside his patronage of Macmillan Cancer Support.