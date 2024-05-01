Moscow exhibition shows off Western equipment captured from Ukrainian army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moscow exhibition shows off Western equipment captured from Ukrainian army

By Press Association
The Russian military has put some of the equipment captured from Ukrainian forces on display in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
An exhibition of Western military equipment captured from Kyiv forces during the fighting in Ukraine opened in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

The display, organised by the Russian Defence Ministry, features more than 30 pieces of Western-made heavy equipment, including a US-made M1 Abrams battle tank and a Bradley armoured fighting vehicle, a Leopard 2 tank and a Marder armoured infantry vehicle from Germany, and a French-made AMX-10RC armoured vehicle.

The exhibition, which will remain open for a month at a Second World War memorial venue in western Moscow, also includes firearms, military papers and other documents.

Russian soldiers walk past a M2A2 Bradley fighting vehicle that belonged to the Ukrainian army which has gone on display in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian authorities have criticised supplies of Western weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, casting them as evidence of Nato’s direct involvement in the conflict.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly declared that Western military supplies to Kyiv will not change the course of the conflict and prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

The exhibition comes as Russian forces have grabbed more land in eastern Ukraine, taking advantage of delays in US military assistance to push back the under-gunned Kyiv forces.

Mr Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, hailed the Moscow exhibition as a “brilliant idea”.

“The exhibition of trophy equipment will attract great interest from Moscow residents, guests of our city, and all residents of the country,” he said. “We should all see the enemy’s battered equipment.”

Russian soldiers guard a display in Moscow of armoured military vehicles that belonged to the Ukrainian army (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian military bloggers drew parallels between the show and the exhibits of captured Nazi military equipment the Soviet Union held during and after the Second World War.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said foreign diplomats based in Moscow should take the opportunity to visit the exhibition to see how “the West destroys peace on the planet”.

“This exhibition will be interesting to all those who still believe in mythical ‘Western values’ or fail to notice an aggression unleashed by Nato against Russia and our people,” she said.