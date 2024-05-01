Authorities in Wisconsin say gunman ‘neutralised’ outside school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Authorities in Wisconsin say gunman ‘neutralised’ outside school

By Press Association
Police respond to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Mount Horeb Middle School in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
School authorities in Wisconsin, US said a gunman was “neutralised” outside a school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday, and no one inside the building was injured.

Authorities said without giving details that the “alleged assailant” was harmed, and a witness said she had heard gunshots and seen children running.

Photos by the Wisconsin State Journal showed more than a dozen police vehicles including SWAT-style trucks near the school with their emergency lights flashing.

The district said in several posts on Facebook beginning around 11.30am that students at all the district’s schools were on lockdown and family members were told not to come to any schools.

“An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects,” a post around noon said. “As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant.”

In an earlier post, the district said “the threat has been neutralised outside of the building”.

The posts by the district did not provide any details about what had happened.

Jeanne Keller was in her shop The Quilting Jeanne located close to the campus that includes the middle school and another school building when she heard about five gunshots.

“It was maybe like pow-pow-pow-pow,” Ms Keller told The Associated Press by phone. “I thought it was fireworks. I went outside and saw all the children running … I probably saw 200 children.”

Police in Mount Horeb said they could not immediately provide more information. A person who answered the phone at the school district office declined comment.

A representative for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached.

The southwestern Wisconsin city is about 25 miles (40km) west of the state capital of Madison.

The district said in Facebook posts that it was preparing buses to bring students from schools to a place where families could reunite with their children.