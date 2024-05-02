Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday marked by picture release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday marked by picture release

By Press Association
Princess Charlotte, taken by the Princess of Wales to mark her ninth birthday (The Prince and Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace)
Princess Charlotte, taken by the Princess of Wales to mark her ninth birthday (The Prince and Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace)

Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday has been marked by the release of a picture showing the young royal looking relaxed and smiling.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter has been pictured casually posing outside next to a clematis plant with pink petals, in the image taken by Kate.

Charlotte’s big day comes as the Wales family navigate Kate’s cancer treatment, with the princess away from official duties since the start of the year.

The photograph was posted on the royal couple’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, with the words “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” and a cake emoji.

It also said: “Thank you for all the kind messages today.”

Charlotte and her siblings, Princes George and Louis, have been the focus for the William and Kate as the princess receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate said in her video message to the nation announcing her diagnosis that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”.

Third in line to the throne Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, and loves dancing, especially ballet and tap.

Princess Charlotte celebrates ninth birthday
Princess Charlotte and Prince George returning to Buckingham Palace after the King’s coronation. Joe Giddens/PA

William recently revealed what tickles his daughter, during a visit to a school in the West Midlands where he was asked to contribute a “dad joke” to a student radio broadcast.

In his pre-recorded piece William told the listeners: “I think what I’ll do, is I’ll say a joke which is Charlotte’s favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me.”

William said “Knock Knock” and when the pupils said “who’s there” the royal replied “Interrupting cow” and as the group tried to say “interrupting cow who?” he made them laugh by saying “Mooo”.

Charlotte has a reputation for being feisty compared with her older brother George, and Kate has described the princess as “the one in charge”.

The youngster was spotted reminding George to bow to the coffin of their late great-grandmother the Queen at her state funeral, and she kept Louis in check during a Trooping the Colour by placing her hand over his hand to calm his over-enthusiastic waving to the crowds from the carriage.