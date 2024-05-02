Blow for Bayern Munich as Ralf Rangnick commits to Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blow for Bayern Munich as Ralf Rangnick commits to Austria

By Press Association
Ralf Rangnick will not be moving to Bayern Munich (Tim Goode/PA)
Ralf Rangnick has chosen to stay as Austria boss following talks with Bayern Munich over their managerial vacancy.

Bayern are seeking a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season, but it will not be former Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Manchester United boss Rangnick.

The 65-year-old oversaw a successful qualifying campaign for this summer’s European Championship with Austria, and he said on oefb.at: “I am the Austrian team boss with all my heart.

Then Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick on the touchline
“I really enjoy this task and I am determined to continue on the path we have chosen. I would like to emphasise that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but a decision for my team and our common goals.

“Our full concentration is on the European Championship. We will do everything we can to get as far as possible there.”

Rangnick took over as Austria boss two years ago after a spell as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Austrian federation president Klaus Mitterdorfer welcomed the news, saying: “We are very pleased with Ralf Rangnick’s decision and the clear commitment to a future together.

“We have always been very confident that the heart and the team spirit, but also the creative possibilities, are very good arguments. Together, we will now go into the Euros even stronger.”