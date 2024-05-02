Man, 20, found guilty of manslaughter of 16-year-old boy stabbed in neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 20, found guilty of manslaughter of 16-year-old boy stabbed in neck

By Press Association
Teenager Andy Wood was described by his family as ‘a fantastic human being’ (Family Handout/PA)
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the neck.

Elijah Clark, 20, killed Andy Wood with a single stab wound which cut his jugular vein and caused “uncontrollable bleeding” in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford, Essex.

Mr Wood was attacked on the night of February 12 last year and died later in hospital.

Christopher Paxton KC, prosecuting, earlier told a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Clark set out to rob Mr Wood as he was “selling on his patch”.

Clark had argued he was acting in self-defence when the incident happened.

Mr Paxton said the defendant “saw himself as something of a drug dealer”, and that Mr Wood had been sending out “marketing deal drug messages”.

Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, was found guilty on Thursday of Mr Wood’s manslaughter and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Mr Wood’s friend, following a four-week trial, Essex Police said.

The force said he was cleared of murder.

In a statement released through police, Mr Wood’s family said: “Nothing will bring our awesome Andy back, but today’s verdict gives us a small amount of comfort and possibly some sort of closure to allow us to properly grieve going forward.

“The people that knew Andy, will know what a fantastic human being he was and he will be remembered by all that he touched, as an amazing, loving, caring, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend that did not deserve to be taken away so soon.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, said “Today’s verdict brings conclusion to an extensive investigation by Essex Police which has lasted over a year.

“My thoughts remain with Andy’s family and friends at this difficult time, and I commend them for their strength throughout this investigation.”

A sentencing date has yet to be set.