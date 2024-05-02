Collision during night-time drill caused deadly Japanese helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collision during night-time drill caused deadly Japanese helicopter crash

By Press Association
The crash involved SH-60K choppers (Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force via AP)
Japanese investigators have concluded that a collision during a night-time drill caused a deadly crash involving two Japanese navy SH-60K Seahawk helicopters last month, the country’s defence minister said.

Minoru Kihara said this is according to preliminary flight data analysis, adding that what exactly led to the collision is still being investigated.

Mr Kihara ruled out mechanical failure of the SH-60K Seahawks from the Maritime Self Defence Force and announced that the exercises, which were halted following the crash, would resume on Friday.

The two SH-60K reconnaissance helicopters carrying a total of eight crew lost contact late on April 20 during night-time training east of the island of Torishima in the Pacific Ocean, about 370 miles south of the capital, Tokyo.

Japan Helicopters Down
A search takes place near the site of a crash in the Pacific Ocean (Kyodo News via AP)

One of the total of eight crew on the two helicopters was found in the water and later pronounced dead, and the search for the seven missing, as well as the aircrafts’ fuselages, has continued since then.

The seabed at the crash site is about 3.4 miles deep and the recovery is considered a challenge. A navy oceanographic ship JS Syounan has been deployed since late April in the search.

Mr Kihara said that a preliminary examination of the flight data recorders determined a collision caused the crash.

The helicopters’ flight data showed a “rapid and huge impact” simultaneously at the same location, evidence of the collision, he said.

There was no indication of any malfunction in the aircrafts’ mechanics.

The two helicopters were believed to have come too close during what was a drill on anti-submarine warfare, involving multiple helicopters hovering and lowering sonars into the water. Some media reports have said an anti-collision alarm system was not used, possibly due to training for harsh environment conditions.

Mr Kihara said SH-60K and its earlier variation would resume exercises on Friday but only for solo flights. More than 70 of the twin-engine, multi-mission helicopters developed by Sikorsky have been modified and produced in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Japanese helicopter
The aircraft crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during a night-time training flight( Tte Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force via AP)

Japan is accelerating its military build-up under a new security strategy adopted in 2022, fortifying its defences on south-western Japanese islands in the Pacific and East China Sea to counter threats from China’s increasingly assertive military.

In recent years, the country has also rapidly expanded its own naval exercises and joint drills with the United States and other partners.

“We cannot let our guard down even for a moment,” Mr Kihara said, adding that a resumption of the exercises was necessary to keep up the skills of the crews.

This type of helicopter has been involved in a number of accidents during night-time training flights, including a fatal crash in 2017 and a collision off the southern island of Amami Oshima in 2021, when no injuries were reported.