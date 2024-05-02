Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

By Press Association
Donald Trump appeared at Manhattan criminal court (The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Donald Trump appeared at Manhattan criminal court (The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Former US president Donald Trump could face more sanctions over another round of potential gag order violations when witness testimony in his hush money trial resumes.

Judge Juan M Merchan will hold a hearing in New York City over four more online posts that prosecutors say violate the court’s mandate barring the former president from speaking publicly about jurors or key witnesses in the case.

Judge Merchan already found Trump in contempt of court on Tuesday, fining him 9,000 dollars (£7,200) over nine online posts and threatening him with jail time if he continues violating the gag order.

It is unclear when Judge Merchan might rule on the new sanctions request. The trial is in its 10th day.

Donald Trump
Mr Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential candidate (AP)

Keith Davidson is expected to return to the stand after dominating Tuesday’s witness testimony, outlining how he negotiated hush money deals with the National Enquirer and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, on behalf of former Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors have said that Trump and others conducted a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by purchasing and burying salacious stories that might hurt his campaign.

Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments — including 130,000 dollars given to Ms Daniels by Mr Cohen – recording them instead as legal expenses.

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The case is the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president and the first of four prosecutions of Trump – the presumptive Republican presidential nominee – to reach a jury.