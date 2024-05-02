Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho ‘represents a high value for Manchester United’

Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho’s sensational Champions League performance for Borussia Dortmund showed why Manchester United bought him and underlined his “high value” ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old winger struggled to live up to the hype after joining United from the German club for £73million in 2021 and was banished last September after claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat”.

Sancho hit out after Ten Hag claimed he had not reached the “level” required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal and did not feature again for United, who loaned him out to his former employers for the rest of the season in January.

Sancho has featured regularly for Dortmund and sparkled in Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Paris St Germain, increasing talk about his future next campaign.

Jadon Sancho impressed for Dortmund in the Champions League (Martin Meissner/AP)

“So, let’s say this: yesterday he played very good and he’s a very good player,” said Ten Hag, who exiled Sancho from the first team.

“Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him. He showed also that he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good.

“So, I’m happy – happy for Jadon with his performance yesterday and we will see what is going to happen in the future.”

Sancho is among those up for sale this summer as ambitious Ineos looks to reshape the club while juggling Premier League and UEFA’s financial restrictions.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are understood to be among those ringfenced from sales that Ten Hag says will not be as widespread as some had reported.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “As long as I’ve worked here, every summer, every window, I think 200 players are getting interest from Manchester United. We did some research. Untrue.

“And also every summer we sell all of the players in our squad, so you (in the media) are making all of the headlines, which is untrue.

“I think be calm and also take some responsibility when you make such a headline. Think, find a good source if there is some truth in it and this is totally crap.”

Marcus Rashford was reported to be among those up for sale and the misfiring forward will again be absent when United return to Premier League action at Crystal Palace on Monday.

“I can’t tell (when he will be back),” Ten Hag said. “So, it was last week absence against Sheffield, after Coventry, so far his issue hasn’t healed.”

Marcus Rashford is injured (Nigel French/PA)

Rashford joins the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane on the sidelines for a match that Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes are doubts for.

“Scott didn’t train so far this week, but I expect him back in training on Saturday and then we have to see up to the game if he’s 100 per cent available or for a part of the game,” Ten Hag said.

“After the game (against Burnley last weekend) we had an issue with Bruno, so he is a doubt for Monday. But he will fight to get into this game. We all know Bruno, never rule him out for any game, so he is giving his best to be available.

“Jonny Evans returned today for team training and then we will see. Tomorrow we are off and then two days until the game. Anthony Martial was partly in the team training.”