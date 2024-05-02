Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho ‘represents a high value for Manchester United’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho ‘represents a high value for Manchester United’

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho had a fallout earlier this season (Mark Pain/Nick Potts PA)
Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho’s sensational Champions League performance for Borussia Dortmund showed why Manchester United bought him and underlined his “high value” ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old winger struggled to live up to the hype after joining United from the German club for £73million in 2021 and was banished last September after claiming on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat”.

Sancho hit out after Ten Hag claimed he had not reached the “level” required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal and did not feature again for United, who loaned him out to his former employers for the rest of the season in January.

Sancho has featured regularly for Dortmund and sparkled in Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Paris St Germain, increasing talk about his future next campaign.

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho impressed for Dortmund in the Champions League (Martin Meissner/AP)

“So, let’s say this: yesterday he played very good and he’s a very good player,” said Ten Hag, who exiled Sancho from the first team.

“Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him. He showed also that he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good.

“So, I’m happy – happy for Jadon with his performance yesterday and we will see what is going to happen in the future.”

Sancho is among those up for sale this summer as ambitious Ineos looks to reshape the club while juggling Premier League and UEFA’s financial restrictions.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are understood to be among those ringfenced from sales that Ten Hag says will not be as widespread as some had reported.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “As long as I’ve worked here, every summer, every window, I think 200 players are getting interest from Manchester United. We did some research. Untrue.

“And also every summer we sell all of the players in our squad, so you (in the media) are making all of the headlines, which is untrue.

“I think be calm and also take some responsibility when you make such a headline. Think, find a good source if there is some truth in it and this is totally crap.”

Marcus Rashford was reported to be among those up for sale and the misfiring forward will again be absent when United return to Premier League action at Crystal Palace on Monday.

“I can’t tell (when he will be back),” Ten Hag said. “So, it was last week absence against Sheffield, after Coventry, so far his issue hasn’t healed.”

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is injured (Nigel French/PA)

Rashford joins the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane on the sidelines for a match that Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes are doubts for.

“Scott didn’t train so far this week, but I expect him back in training on Saturday and then we have to see up to the game if he’s 100 per cent available or for a part of the game,” Ten Hag said.

“After the game (against Burnley last weekend) we had an issue with Bruno, so he is a doubt for Monday. But he will fight to get into this game. We all know Bruno, never rule him out for any game, so he is giving his best to be available.

“Jonny Evans returned today for team training and then we will see. Tomorrow we are off and then two days until the game. Anthony Martial was partly in the team training.”