King hugged by niece Zara Tindall at Royal Windsor Horse Show

The King received a hug from niece Zara Tindall when he braved the rain to visit the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Charles made his third public visit of the week to tour the popular equestrian attraction, which was a firm favourite with his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The King hugs his niece Zara Tindall at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The late monarch was a passionate fan of the event staged on her doorstep close to Windsor Castle and would frequently be seen walking among the stalls dressed informally and wearing a headscarf.

Charles and his niece embraced and shared a few words when they met on the site as the persistent rain continued to fall.

The King has held a series of events since it was announced last Friday he would be returning to public-facing engagements, indicating the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

The King at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His first was a visit to a cancer treatment unit in London on Tuesday, where he met other cancer patients and spoke of his “shock” at receiving the diagnosis and told those who asked that he was “well”.