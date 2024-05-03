William to make first visit to Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall.

William will carry out engagements in Newquay on Thursday May 9 and on the Isles of Scilly on Friday May 10.

On Thursday he will visit the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first homeless housing project will be built, in Nansleden, Newquay.

The project, delivered alongside Cornish charity St Petrocs, will provide 24 homes with wraparound support for homeless people.

William will meet the development’s leaders and the chief executive of St Petrocs, Henry Meacock.

Construction will begin in September this year, and land for the homes is being provided by the Duchy.

William will then visit Fistral beach, where he will meet organisations who take care of it.

On Friday, he will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in September 2022.

William will visit St Mary’s harbour, which is run by the Duchy, and handles passengers and vessels.

He will spend time with harbour operators before paying a visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital.

The small hospital provides both inpatient and outpatient clinics for the Isles of Scilly and wraparound care to island residents and visitors.

The Duchy is working with the local council to build a new integrated health and social care facility on land it owns adjacent to the hospital.

William will meet hospital staff, where he will hear about the challenges of providing healthcare on an island.