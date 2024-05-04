I’m not beaten by it – Vincent Kompany vows to keep up Burnley battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

I’m not beaten by it – Vincent Kompany vows to keep up Burnley battle

By Press Association
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Tim Markland/PA)
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Tim Markland/PA)

Vincent Kompany insisted he would “not be defeated” by Burnley’s hugely damaging 4-1 home loss to Europa League-chasing Newcastle which pushed his side to the brink of relegation.

After Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at Sheffield United, Burnley are five points adrift of safety with only two games left to play after Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak punished the Clarets before Dara O’Shea’s late header.

Burnley came into the game on a run of only one defeat in eight, having given themselves real hope of pulling off a great escape but that was all but dismantled in one afternoon. Relegation could be confirmed next weekend against Tottenham before Forest visit on the final day.

The defeat was even more disappointing given Burnley’s recent form but all the familiar hallmarks of their season were on show as a strong start came to nothing and they were too easily picked off at the other end.

“I never (see a result like that coming),” Kompany said. “It wouldn’t be fun to be a manager if you were thinking this was something that could happen.

“I’m not beaten by it or defeated by it personally in terms of attitude. They’re a good side, they’ve got phenomenal attacking players, midfielders who are extremely comfortable on the ball and also extremely aggressive in other situations.

“In these types of games I’m conscious those moments like we had in the first 15 minutes, that’s when you need to seize a game like this. If it doesn’t happen you’re always exposed to a scenario like this.

“But I want to highlight that we never let this game die. The result was done, the score was done, but we kept going, we kept being threatening if we could. That’s all I could ask my players to do.”

Burnley had an early penalty shout when Lorenz Assignon went down under a challenge from Guimaraes.

“It was something that was definitely debatable because of how he gets hold of the shirt,” said Kompany. “But this game wasn’t a one-goal decider, it was three goals’ difference so I think I have to put everything back in place. We played against a better team.”

Newcastle’s win lifted Eddie Howe’s side to sixth place, at least until Manchester United travel to Crystal Palace on Monday, as they seek a Europa League place next season.

“I’ve said from a long time ago we were determined to give our all to finish as high as possible,” Howe said. “With 10 games to go we tried to reset our targets and since the international break we’ve seen a big improvement in our performances and we need to keep that going into the last three games.”

With England manager Gareth Southgate watching on, Wilson scored for a second game running, making his third appearance since returning from pectoral muscle injury which sidelined him for more than two months.

Wilson, 32, will head into the final year of his contract this summer and has been linked with a move away but Howe said he wanted the experienced striker – who he previously worked with at Bournemouth – to stay.

“Write him off at your peril,” he said. “He comes back time and time again, he’s a very motivated player. I’ve managed him for a long time now and mentality-wise, I wouldn’t swap him. He’s a monster.

“Of course I want him at the club next season and I’ll do everything to make that happen. Gareth will have seen him today and will make his own assessments, but he will have done himself no harm.”