Chris Wilder hints that Forest’s recent run-in with VAR played part in decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Chris Wilder hints that Forest’s recent run-in with VAR played part in decision

By Press Association
Ryan Yates (centre) celebrates scoring Forest’s controversial second goal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ryan Yates (centre) celebrates scoring Forest’s controversial second goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hinted match officials took the “easy decision” of not awarding his side a free-kick because of Nottingham Forest’s recent complaints against VAR.

The Blades felt Ben Brereton Diaz was pushed in the build-up to Ryan Yates’ second goal in Forest’s vital 3-1 win at Bramall Lane, where Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice to move his side three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Referee Chris Kavanagh did not award a foul and VAR Michael Salisbury did not intervene.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted he was “anxious” after Yates’ strike, but they avoided any more drama, two weeks after launching a scathing attack on VAR and accusing Stuart Attwell of being biased following a 2-0 loss at Everton.

Wilder indicated he thought that situation influenced the decision.

“It’s a foul isn’t it? He puts two hands in the back, Ben Brereton Diaz doesn’t just fall down,” he said. “He pushes him.

“I will let you put two and two together. I think it is a pretty easy, comfortable decision for everybody to make because of the situation.”

Asked whether he thought the match officials did not want to give a decision against Forest, he said: “I will let you decide on that situation. I’m not going to get dragged into that debate, a foul is a foul, whether it is a push in any part of the pitch.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Ben Brereton Diaz shows his dejection after the final whistle (Danny Lawson/PA)

“For me it is a foul, people tell me the game has moved on, you could day Ben needs to be stronger, but there is no need for him to go down like that, you can see he has two hands in his back. They score from that opportunity, we go 2-1 down.”

The Blades took an early lead through Brereton Diaz before missing a host of chances throughout the match.

Hudson-Odoi scored either side of Yates’ controversial first Premier League goal to earn a vital win.

It meant the Blades’ torrid campaign hit a new low as Hudson-Odoi’s second was the 100th goal they have conceded, making them the first Premier League team to rack up a century in a 38-game season, with Swindon doing it in 1993-94 over 42 games.

Forest boss Nuno says his side still have work to do in their bid for Premier League survival, although their situation could look even rosier if an appeal against a four-point deduction for breaking financial rules is successful, with news expected next week.

If they were to get just one point back, that would effectively relegate Burnley due to Forest’s superior goal difference.

But Nuno said: “It was huge for us and shows a lot after we conceded to react and to go in level at half-time,” he said.

“I’m really happy. Happy for the fans because they supported us and helped us survive the final minutes of the first half.

“We have to keep on going. It is not over. It is a big step but we still have two games to go.

“I think it is an important step (to safety); a very important step. But we still have to prepare and go because it is not over.

“We still have two hard games to play. The next one is going to be very important for us at the City Ground. Let’s try there.”