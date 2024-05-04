Four-goal Manchester City striker Erling Haaland swats aside Roy Keane criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Four-goal Manchester City striker Erling Haaland swats aside Roy Keane criticism

By Press Association
Erling Haaland salutes the fans after City’s latest win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Erling Haaland salutes the fans after City’s latest win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Erling Haaland swatted aside the criticism of Roy Keane after blasting Manchester City to an emphatic win over Wolves with four goals.

Former Manchester Untied midfielder Keane compared the prolific City striker to a “League Two player” when referring to his general play last month.

Haaland put those remarks aside with a devastating return to top form as City crushed Wolves 5-1 to retain control of the Premier League title race.

“I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right,” said Haaland in an interview with a broadcaster from his native Norway.

Any bitterness is likely rooted in Keane’s long-running feud with Haaland’s father Alf-Inge. Keane was notoriously sent off for a horrific tackle on Haaland senior in 2001.

Haaland stunned Wolves with a first-half hat-trick, two of which were penalties, and took his tally for the campaign to 36 in all competitions with a brilliant fourth.

Substitute Julian Alvarez wrapped up the scoring as City moved back within a point of leaders Arsenal at the top of the table with a game in hand.

“We just have to win our games now, relax tonight and focus on Fulham,” Haaland added.

Soccer – FA Carling Premiership – Manchester United v Manchester City
Roy Keane shouts at Manchester City’s Alf-Inge Haaland (on ground) after being shown a red card for a horror tackle in 2001 (Phil Noble/PA)

Haaland scored 52 goals in his brilliant first season at City and manager Pep Guardiola insisted any drop-off in form this term is largely down to his injury problems.

Guardiola said: “He was injured. To come back to his best form, he needs time. He is so tall. He’s not like Jeremy (Doku) or Phil (Foden).

“I’m happy for his performance and his exceptional goals, and the penalties as well because we know how sometimes they are not easy.

“But the second and the fourth were unbelievable. I’m really pleased for him.”

City have three games remaining compared to Arsenal’s two.

Guardiola said: “It was a better result than performance. People see 5-1 but I don’t have the feeling that was really good.

“But we are happy with the result. Now we have to take nine points, otherwise Arsenal will win the title.”

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil felt City’s first penalty, awarded after a clash between Josko Gvardiol and Rayan Ait-Nouri, was debatable but admitted City deserved their victory.

O’Neil, whose side mustered a consolation through Hwang Hee-chan, said: “The first penalty, I thought, was a really poor decision. It was a strange one.

“But we have to take responsibility for the way the game unfolded. I think we made a lot of errors, unforced ones as well, which gave Manchester City some really good chances.

“You can get away with some mistakes against other teams but we knew we needed to try and be as close to perfect as possible here, and we fell short on numerous occasions.

“That meant it was a fairly comfortable afternoon for Manchester City.”