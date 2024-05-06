Last-minute candidate Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama’s presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Last-minute candidate Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama’s presidential election

By Press Association
Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Jose Raul Mulino, the stand-in for former president Ricardo Martinelli in Panama’s presidential election, was set to become the new leader of the nation as authorities unofficially called the race on Sunday night with 88% of the vote counted.

The 64-year-old former security minister led the race with nearly 35% of the votes, giving him a nine-point lead over the other candidates, who conceded a few hours after the polls closed.

Panama does not have a runoff system, so the candidate with the biggest share of votes wins.

Mr Mulino replaced Mr Martinelli as candidate after the firebrand former leader was banned from running after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering.

Mr Mulino, a less charismatic politician, coasted on Mr Martinelli’s popularity and the booming economy seen under the former leader as Mr Martinelli campaigned while staying in the Nicaraguan Embassy, where he has sought asylum.

Panama Election
Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Now, following one of the most tumultuous elections in Panama’s recent history, Mr Mulino is about to become the new leader of a country with pressing challenges and simmering discontent among many.

The president will grapple with a slowed economy, historic levels of migration, a drought that is handicapping transit in the Panama Canal and the economic aftermath of mass anti-mining protests last year.

“It’s a very bizarre situation, unprecedented. I haven’t seen anything quite like this, not only in Panama but any other Latin American country that I could think of,” said Michael Shifter, a senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue.

“Panama is in for a tumultuous period.”

Mr Mulino, running under the Achieving Goals and Alliance parties, faced off against anti-corruption candidate Ricardo Lombana, who trailed in second, former president Martin Torrijos and former candidate Romulo Roux.

All three conceded to Mr Mulino on Sunday evening, with Mr Roux saying Panama chose “a different proposal than the one we put forward”.

But his ties with Mr Martinelli seemed to pull him across the finish line.

Panama Election
Mr Mulino’s supporters after winning on the day of the general electing in Panama City (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Mr Mulino ran on the promise to usher in another wave of economic prosperity and stop migration through the Darien Gap, the perilous jungle region overlapping Colombia and Panama, which was traversed by half a million migrants last year.

The lawyer also vowed to help his ally in his legal woes. After voting on Sunday, Mr Mulino strolled into the Nicaraguan Embassy trailed by photographers and wrapped Mr Martinelli in a big hug, saying, “Brother, we’re going to win!”

Before even half of the votes had been counted, supporters in Mr Mulino’s campaign headquarters erupted in celebration, singing and waving flags. Panama does not have a runoff system, so the candidate with the biggest share of votes wins.

Mr Martinelli posted a blurry photo of his own face on the X social media platform, writing: “This is the face of a happy and content man.”