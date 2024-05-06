Israeli army tells Palestinians to leave parts of Rafah before expected assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli army tells Palestinians to leave parts of Rafah before expected assault

By Press Association
Palestinians are fleeing from the eastern side of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the Israeli army ordered them to evacuate (AP)
The Israeli army has ordered some 100,000 Palestinians to begin evacuating from the southern city of Rafah, signalling that a ground invasion could be imminent and complicating efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

The looming operation in the city – where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering and a high number of deaths is feared – has raised global alarm and Israeli’s closest allies have warned against it.

On Monday, the United Nations agency serving Palestinian refugees said it would not comply with the evacuation order.

Israel has described Rafah as the last significant Hamas stronghold after some seven months of war, and has repeatedly said the invasion is necessary to defeat the Islamic militant group, which sparked the current conflict with an attack on Israel on October 7.

But Hamas and key mediator Qatar have warned that invading Rafah – situated on the border with Egypt – could derail efforts by international mediators to broker a ceasefire.

Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, said some 100,000 people were being ordered to move to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi – a makeshift camp of tents where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought safety and live in squalid conditions.

Air strike wreckage
Palestinian civil defence members evacuate survivors of the Israeli bombardment on a residential building of Abu Alenan family in Rafah (AP)

The spokesman said Israel was preparing a “limited scope operation”, and would not say whether this was the beginning of a broader invasion of the city. Israel did not formally announce the launch of its current ground invasion in Gaza.

Smoke could be seen rising from Rafah on Monday afternoon, although its cause was unclear.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Hamas fired rockets at Israeli troops positioned on the border with Gaza near Israel’s main crossing for delivering badly needed humanitarian aid, killing four soldiers.

Israel closed the crossing – but Lt Col Shoshani said it would not affect how much aid enters Gaza as others are in operation.

He would not say whether the upcoming operation was a response to the earlier attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes on Rafah killed 22 people, including children and two infants, according to a hospital.

Israeli tanks
Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip (AP)

Lt Col Shoshani said Israel published a map of the evacuation area, and that orders were being issued through air-dropped leaflets, text messages and radio broadcasts. He said Israel has expanded humanitarian aid into Muwasi, including field hospitals, tents, food and water.

Israel’s army said on the social media platform X that it would act with “extreme force” against militants, and urged the population to evacuate immediately for their safety.

Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, condemned the “forced, unlawful” evacuation order and the idea that people should go to Muwasi.

“The area is already overstretched and devoid of vital services,” Mr Egeland said.

About 1.4 million Palestinians – more than half of Gaza’s population – are jammed into Rafah and its surroundings. Most of them fled their homes elsewhere in the territory to escape Israel’s onslaught and now face another wrenching move or the danger of staying under a new assault.

They live in densely packed tent camps, overflowing UN shelters or crowded apartments, and are dependent on international aid for food, with sanitation systems and medical facilities infrastructure crippled.

The UN agency that has helped millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank for decades (UNRWA) warned Monday of devastating consequences of a Rafah offensive, including more civilian suffering and deaths.

Juliette Touma, communications director for the agency, which has thousands of employees in the city, said it has not evacuated and has no plans to do so.

Egypt’s Rafah crossing, a main transfer point for aid going into Gaza, lies in the evacuation zone. The crossing remained open on Monday after the Israeli order.

The war was sparked by an unprecedented October 7 raid into southern Israel in which Hamas and other militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.

Gaza tank
An Israeli Defense Forces tank drives away from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (AP)

The ensuing conflict has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

The tally does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but officials say at least two thirds of the dead are children and women. It has left a swathe of destruction in Gaza, and around 80% of the territory’s population has fled to other parts of the besieged coastal enclave.

Recently, pressure to end the war has grown. Even as the US, Egypt and Qatar have pushed for a ceasefire agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated last week that the military would move on the city regardless of whether a truce-for-hostages deal is struck.

On Monday, Mr Netanyahu accused Hamas of “torpedoing” a deal and not budging from its “extreme demands” while vowing to stop the militants from retaking control of Gaza.

A Hamas official said that Israel is trying to pressure the group into making concessions on the ceasefire, but that it will not change its demands.

Hamas wants a full end to the war, withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the eventual reconstruction of the strip in exchange for the Israeli hostages held by the militants.