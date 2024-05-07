In pictures: Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 saw interpretations of the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the Garden Of Time dress code with a nod to the natural world from stars including Zendaya, Nicki Minaj and Cynthia Erivo.

Here are a selection of the most bold looks from the fashion’s biggest night:

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cynthia Erivo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dua Lipa attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meg Ryan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Amanda Seyfried attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Christian Cowan, left, and Sam Smith attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Glenn Martens, left, and Kylie Minogue attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Baz Luhrmann, left, Catherine Martin depart The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

James Corden, left, and Julia Carey attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)