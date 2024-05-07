In pictures: Met Gala 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In pictures: Met Gala 2024

By Press Association
Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Met Gala 2024 saw interpretations of the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the Garden Of Time dress code with a nod to the natural world from stars including Zendaya, Nicki Minaj and Cynthia Erivo.

Here are a selection of the most bold looks from the fashion’s biggest night:

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Cynthia Erivo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Dua Lipa attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Meg Ryan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Amanda Seyfried attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Christian Cowan, left, and Sam Smith attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Glenn Martens, left, and Kylie Minogue attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Gala – The Mark Hotel Departures
Baz Luhrmann, left, Catherine Martin depart The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
James Corden, left, and Julia Carey attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)