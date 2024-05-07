Cross-community votes on lockdown measures unfortunate, scientist tells inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cross-community votes on lockdown measures unfortunate, scientist tells inquiry

By Press Association
Professor Ian Young, the chief scientific adviser for Northern Ireland’s Department of Health, leaves the Clayton Hotel in Belfast after giving evidence at the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing (Niall Carson/PA)
Professor Ian Young, the chief scientific adviser for Northern Ireland’s Department of Health, leaves the Clayton Hotel in Belfast after giving evidence at the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing (Niall Carson/PA)

The triggering of cross-community votes by Stormont ministers over lockdown restrictions was “not helpful” in maintaining public confidence in measures to combat the Covid pandemic, a senior scientific adviser has said.

Professor Ian Young also told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he believed that hospital services were within days of being overrun by the rising numbers of infections during a second wave of the virus in the autumn of 2020.

Professor Young is the Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) in the Department of Health and was one of the most high-profile figures during efforts by the devolved administration to tackle the pandemic.

Giving evidence to the inquiry, sitting in Belfast, Prof Young was questioned about a rise in Covid cases in Northern Ireland during the time in question.

Northern Ireland council elections
Professor Young was questioned about comments made by Edwin Poots when he was Agriculture Minister (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “By October 8 (2020) I think we had reached the point where there was a realistic danger of the healthcare system becoming overwhelmed if there was not a rapid intervention.”

The inquiry was then shown a handwritten note from former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots from an Executive meeting on that date which read “CSA – looking for v damaging approach”.

Asked about this, Prof Young said: “I understood that some ministers were unhappy with the information they were receiving and there was certainly plenty of robust discussion, which I thought was entirely appropriate in terms of the science being questioned.

“Always, I think that I sought to provide advice on a wide range of options.”

Lead counsel for the inquiry Clair Dobbin KC said the Executive did not make any decisions about extending lockdown measures at that October meeting.

Prof Young said: “I think that following that meeting there were exchanges over the weekend where we emphasised the fact that we were very close to reaching the point where the hospital system could be overwhelmed.”

Ms Dobbin added: “There was some suggestion by the same minister (Mr Poots), and it was made in public, that transmission rates were higher in areas that were of a particular political background. Is that correct?”

Prof Young said: “From recollection, the minister suggested that transmission rates were higher in areas which would have been perceived as predominantly nationalist in terms of their background and make-up.”

He added: “I recall being asked about it in more than one media interview and saying it had never been an analysis or comparison that we had done, nor would I think it appropriate to do in terms of our response to the pandemic.”

The inquiry then heard about a series of Executive meetings in November 2020 where ministers struggled to agree on extensions to lockdown measures.

Prof Young said: “We were very concerned about hospital numbers at that time and in particular about much higher numbers in hospital in the post-Christmas period.”

Ms Dobbin said a recommendation from Health Minister Robin Swann for a two-week extension to lockdown measures was initially defeated.

Prof Young confirmed that the vote was taken on a cross-community basis by ministers.

At the time the DUP triggered the cross-community vote, effectively giving them a veto over the plan.

The cross-community vote can be deployed by any three ministers to require cross-community support on a particular matter, effectively giving a party with enough ministers in the power-sharing executive a veto.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Professor Ian Young said cross-community votes on public health measures were unfortunate (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Dobbin said: “The idea that a public health measure should be voted on on a cross-community basis, was that a concern to you as a scientific adviser?”

Prof Young said: “I thought it was unfortunate in terms of public perception, particularly given the ongoing discussion of events at Executive meetings, I didn’t think it was helpful in terms of public confidence.”

Ms Dobbin said: “I wonder is it a little bit more than a perception of public confidence?”

Prof Young added: “I think it was unfortunate. I think it was not helpful in terms of public perception and confidence in terms of decision-making.”