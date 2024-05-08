North Macedonia holds elections dominated by country’s path to EU membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

North Macedonia holds elections dominated by country’s path to EU membership

By Press Association
A woman casts her ballots for the parliamentary election and the presidential runoff, at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia (Boris Grdanoski/AP)
A woman casts her ballots for the parliamentary election and the presidential runoff, at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

Voters in North Macedonia are casting ballots in a parliamentary election and presidential runoff dominated by issues including the country’s path toward European Union membership, corruption and the economy.

The first round of the election for president, a largely ceremonial post, was seen as a barometer for the parliamentary vote.

It gave a clear lead to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the candidate backed by the centre-right opposition, over incumbent Stevo Pendarovski, who is supported by the governing centre-left coalition.

North Macedonia Elections
A cat stands under ballot boxes during the parliamentary election and the presidential runoff, at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

Ms Siljanovska-Davkova garnered 41.2%, in the first round on April 24, compared to 20.5% for Mr Pendarovski.

The two had also squared off in the previous election in 2019, when Mr Pendarovski won with nearly 54% of the vote.

Turnout in the runoff must be at least 40% for the result to be valid.

In the parliamentary election, more than 1,700 candidates are vying for the 120 seats in the unicameral assembly.

There are also three seats reserved for expatriates, but in the previous election in 2020, turnout was too low for them to be filled.

The month-long campaign focused on North Macedonia’s progress toward joining the 27-nation EU, the rule of law, corruption, fighting poverty and tackling the country’s sluggish economy.

North Macedonia Elections
A man casts his ballots for the parliamentary election and the presidential runoff, at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

Skopje voter Atanas Lovacev expressed disappointment with the current government, but had low expectations from whoever comes next.

“Yes, (I expect changes), because the current government did nothing,” he said.

“But I don’t expect anything either from the new government. They all make promises, but the result is nothing.”

Opinion polls ahead of the vote had consistently shown the centre-right opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, at the head of a 22-party coalition called “Your Macedonia,” with a double-digit lead over the coalition “For A European Future,” led by the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia, or SDSM.

There are also two coalitions representing ethnic Albanians, who account for a quarter of North Macedonia’s population.

They include the European Front, led by the Democratic Union of Integration (DUI), which has been the coalition partner of all governments of the past 20 years.

North Macedonia Elections
An electoral official stamps the ballots (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

But VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wants to ally with the VLEN (Worth) four-party coalition, which has positioned itself to the right of DUI.

North Macedonia’s path to the EU is being blocked by neighbouring Bulgaria, which demands that the constitution be amended to recognise a Bulgarian minority.

And while the centre-left has agreed to the demand, VMRO-DPMNE has denounced the government’s “capitulation (to) Bulgarian dictates”.

Just over 3,500 people out of nearly 1.84 million identified themselves as Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s latest census, in 2021.

North Macedonia has been a candidate to join the EU since 2005, but was blocked for years by neighbouring Greece in a dispute over the country’s name.

That was resolved in 2018, but Bulgaria is now the one blocking the process — it has said it will only lift its veto once the constitution is amended.

Skopje resident Gordana Gerasimovski said she was disappointed that the country had been waiting for so long to join the EU, but hoped there would now be real progress.

“We should have been part of European Union long time ago. This is what we are lacking, but we hope that the time will get us where we want to be for so long,” she said.

EU membership negotiations with North Macedonia — and fellow-candidate Albania — began in 2022 and the process is expected to take years.

Corruption is the other hot-button issue, with a European Commission report last year saying it “remains prevalent in many areas” of North Macedonia.