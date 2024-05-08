Mother pays tribute to son fatally stabbed in fight in east London

A mother has paid tribute to her loving “blue-eyed boy” after her 38-year-old son was stabbed to death in a fight in east London.

Jack Hague was fatally injured in Corfield Street, Bethnal Green, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, and despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save him was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, who was not named, issued a statement through police that said: “His smile was amazing – he was loving, funny, giving of his time and loved being Uncle Jack to his niece and two nephews best of all.

“He is my son, my blue-eyed boy and will live in me until the day I die.”

Jack Hague, who was from east London, died from a stab injury on Sunday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with doorbell or CCTV footage of what happened to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “Jack’s family are understandably devastated by his murder and we will continue to support them over the coming weeks and months.

“My team of experienced detectives are working tirelessly to apprehend those responsible for this heinous attack and I am still keen to hear from anyone who could help progress out investigation.

“If you were in the area around the time of this incident, or have doorbell or CCTV footage that may have captured events, then I would urge you to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information or footage can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 6482/05May, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.