UK could see hottest day of the year as temperatures soar to 26C this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK could see hottest day of the year as temperatures soar to 26C this weekend

By Press Association
Temperatures on Saturday could be the hottest the UK has seen so far this year (Johnny Green/PA)
Temperatures on Saturday could be the hottest the UK has seen so far this year (Johnny Green/PA)

The UK could see its hottest day so far this year, as temperatures continue to rise, reaching a high of 26C in parts of England over the weekend, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said the weather in England and Wales will be warm, sunny and dry, with any showers expected to be brief and isolated.

Parts of south-east England are expected to reach a maximum of 26C on Saturday, beating the current record this year of 23.4C in Santon Downham in Suffolk, with temperatures across the country substantially warmer than their seasonal averages.

Sunny weather
The Met Office said the weather will be warm and dry (Victoria Jones/PA)

London is forecast to hit 23C to 24C daily peaks for the rest of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures of about 20C across parts of western England and Wales.

The forecaster said Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry in most of the UK, with scattered showers across northern areas and heavier rainfall in northern parts of Scotland, which is expected to move away from Thursday.

Conditions in Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to improve throughout the week, with highs of 22C in Glasgow on Saturday and other areas in the high teens.

Amy Bokota, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s already been quite warm but as we head later on through the week, I’m expecting it to slowly climb day on day.”

She added: “For the UK as a whole, for the early part of May, the average daytime temperature is around 16C, so it’s quite a bit above average.”

Next week will bring unsettled weather, the Met Office said, as temperatures cool and an area of low pressure from the Atlantic brings scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as early as Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll likely see temperatures back into the high teens, perhaps low twenties in a few spots, but certainly a few degrees less,” Ms Bokota said.

The Met Office said the sunny weather will bring “moderate to high” UV levels which could cause sunburn even where it is cloudy, and recommended people use sunscreen and wear suitable clothing, including hats and sunglasses.