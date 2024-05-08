Change urged as study finds inequality in care for chronic lung disease patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Change urged as study finds inequality in care for chronic lung disease patients

By Press Association
Patients who lived further away from respiratory clinics had a worse survival rate, the study found (PA)
Patients who lived further away from respiratory clinics had a worse survival rate, the study found (PA)

Chronic lung disease patients who live in deprived areas or further away from clinics are more likely to die compared with wealthier people who live closer, a study has suggested.

Experts warned the findings highlight “an alarming disparity” that “demands urgent attention”.

The study, led by the University of East Anglia (UEA), analysed data from 2,359 patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which causes the lungs to become scarred and makes breathing increasingly difficult.

Researchers found the risk of death among the most deprived patients was 36% higher compared with the least deprived.

When factors such as smoking, gender, age and distance to hospital were considered, the risk of death was still 39%.

Patients who lived further away from respiratory clinics also had a worse survival rate.

There was a 34% increased risk of death among patients living furthest away compared with those living closest.

When other factors were considered, the risk of death was still 29%.

Professor Andrew Wilson, of UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “This is the first time that social deprivation and travelling distance to hospital has been linked to survival for people with pulmonary fibrosis living in the UK.

“People planning hospital services for people for pulmonary fibrosis should consider those living far from hospitals and those from poorer backgrounds to make sure these people get the care they need.”

The study also found that 40% of patients had symptoms for more than two years before being seen in a specialist clinic.

It is estimated that about 5,000 people are diagnosed with IPF each year in the UK.

According to the NHS, the reasons for the condition developing are unclear, although it has been linked to exposure to certain types of dust, viral infections, smoking, acid reflux and a family history of IPF.

Bradley Price, director of policy and public affairs at the charity Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis, said the study “highlights an alarming disparity in healthcare quality and access that demands urgent attention”.

“Where you live or your socioeconomic status should not determine how long you live,” he added.

“This is unacceptable. Change is needed to ensure that everyone has timely access to diagnosis, treatment and care.”

The study, published in Respiratory Medicine, was carried out in partnership with Ulster University, the Department of Respiratory Medicine at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and the Interstitial Lung Disease Services for Bristol and Liverpool at Southmead General Hospital in Bristol and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.