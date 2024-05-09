Met Police report increased robbery response after nixing mental health callouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met Police report increased robbery response after nixing mental health callouts

By Press Association
A Metropolitan Police officer in Parliament Square, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer in Parliament Square, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has reported an increase in responses to urgent robbery calls six months into its Right Care, Right Person scheme.

The initiative, a partnership with the NHS, introduced a threshold for police response to reduce the amount of time officers spend on policing mental health.

As of November 1 2023, police stopped attending medical calls where a healthcare professional was more appropriate.

Criminal justice system report
The Met says the scheme has enabled officers to respond to more robberies in progress (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The force also no longer attends welfare checks for people who have missed a planned health appointment or have not taken their medication.

Officers continue to attend calls where there is an immediate risk to life, such as a person who may be at risk of taking their life or threatening others harm.

Six months after the scheme’s launch, calls to the Metropolitan Police from people in health crises are now being triaged by health services to ensure Londoners in need get the relevant help from the right agency.

According to the Met, officers are attending fewer health calls – with deployment reducing from 41% to 29% compared to the same period last year.

The Met says that equates to 6,000 fewer deployments each month, and 34,000 officer hours that can be spent tackling crimes that are impacting Londoners instead.

As a result, officers are now responding to 18% more urgent robbery calls and, despite the increase in volume, are also getting to victims faster.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “Over the last six months, this work has delivered promising results for London.

“First and foremost, in a moment of crisis, it’s absolutely right that someone is seen by a specially trained healthcare professional. Through really strong partnership with our colleagues in the NHS, London Ambulance Service and social care teams across London, anyone who calls for help is now being seen by the most appropriate service and receiving the right care.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Secondly, this work has freed our officers up from more than 6,000 incidents every month meaning we’re getting to emergency calls more quickly and we’re responding to more incidents being reported to us. For example, over the last six months, we’ve been able to respond to 500 more robberies in progress every single month.

He added: “Officers are increasingly able to do a better job for the capital by responding to and tackling the things we know our communities care about. This is exactly the type of change we’ve promised to London, and I am delighted with the progress we’ve made.”