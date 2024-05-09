Spanish court shelves latest tax probe of Shakira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Spanish court shelves latest tax probe of Shakira

By Press Association
Spanish state prosecutors have recommended that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
Spanish state prosecutors have recommended that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.

The Colombian singer had been under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros (£5.7 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company.

Shakira has denied any wrongdoing.

State prosecutors who initially brought the allegations said on Wednesday that “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime and recommended that the probe be closed.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Pop star Shakira struck a deal in November whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014 (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In a statement on Thursday, the investigating court said that given that there is no accusation on behalf of prosecutors or the regional government of Catalonia in north-eastern Spain, there was no cause to proceed further with the case.

The court said, “there is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M R had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance”.

If the ruling is not appealed by prosecutors within a week, it will be definitive.

In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about £12.4 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira currently resides in Miami after having left Spain following her breakup with former football player Gerard Pique.