Liverpool chairman Tom Werner ‘determined’ to stage Premier League games abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner ‘determined’ to stage Premier League games abroad

By Press Association
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner wants the club to play a Premier League match in New York (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner wants the club to play a Premier League match in New York (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has said he is “determined” to see a Premier League match staged in New York.

The concept of playing regular-season games abroad has been contentious ever since proposals for a ’39th game’ were floated – and abandoned amid fierce opposition – in 2008.

Yet it is an idea that continues to resurface periodically and Werner is the latest senior figure in the game to suggest it.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry (left) and chairman Tom Werner in conversation in a football stadium
Liverpool owner John W Henry, left, does not share the vision of Werner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Werner told the Financial Times: “I’m determined one day to have a Premier League game be played in New York City.

“I even have the sort of crazy idea that there would be a day where we play one game in Tokyo, one game a few hours later in Los Angeles, one game a few hours later in Rio, one game a few hours later in Riyadh and make it sort of a day where football, where the Premier League, is celebrated.”

One of the principal arguments against such a plan has always been the potential cost to home-based supporters who may want to follow their team overseas.

Werner believes their travel could be subsidised.

He said: “Let’s figure out a way to offer them very cheap travel (and) accommodations so that if Liverpool is playing Nottingham Forest, we will support fans coming to New York and make this an attractive thing for the fans as well.”

As a counter-balance to Werner’s suggestion, Liverpool owner John W Henry said in the same FT article the idea was “not something that I advocate or am particularly interested in”.

It has also drawn a quick response from supporters group Spirit of Shankly, who have registered their disapproval.

A post from the group on X read: “Anyone determined to play competitive LFC Premier League matches abroad should remember that we as fans are determined they don’t.

“There’s lots of things that need to change in football – ticket prices, an independent regulator, financial fairness and more. Where we play doesn’t!”

Liverpool and the Premier League been approached for comment.