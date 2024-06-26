Oprah Winfrey recalls feeling ‘too fat’ to attend star-studded Christmas party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oprah Winfrey recalls feeling ‘too fat’ to attend star-studded Christmas party

By Press Association
Oprah Winfrey recalls feeling ‘too fat’ to attend star-studded Christmas party (Ian West/PA)
Oprah Winfrey recalls feeling 'too fat' to attend star-studded Christmas party (Ian West/PA)

Oprah Winfrey has recalled refusing to attend a Christmas party hosted by Miami Vice actor Don Johnson because “I thought I was too fat to go”.

The US star spoke about her health journey in the inaugural episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, saying for 25 years it was “just accepted that you could make fun of me and my weight”.

In November 1988, Winfrey famously wheeled out a wagon of fat during a talk-show appearance to signify the 67 pounds she had lost on a liquid diet, because she “didn’t have a morsel of food for five solid months”.

Winfrey said three days after the broadcast when she began eating solid food again she had gained five pounds, “and a week later I was 10 pounds heavier”.

“That show happened in November and the week before Christmas, I remember Don Johnson of Miami Vice was having a party and invited me and some members of my show to come, and I wouldn’t go because I thought I was too fat to go,” 70-year-old Winfrey said.

Winfrey previously addressed past criticism of her weight on a TV special titled An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame And The Weight Loss Revolution on ABC.

During the broadcast, the TV presenter urged people to “stop the shaming and blaming” in conversations around weight.

“For 25 years, every single week, in one form or another, there was a tabloid story or some exploitation of my weight. Making fun of my weight was national sport for 25 years,” she told Lima on her podcast.

“Comedians did it, the best comedians did it, the highest comedians did it, people with their shows did it. It was just accepted that you could make fun of me and my weight.

“I remember one of the most hurtful things was In Living Color had done a skit where the woman was doing something and she just kept eating and getting fatter and fatter and fatter and the comedy bit was that eventually, she just exploded.

“The whole audience fell out and the woman was me. It was one of the sisters portraying me, but that was just accepted. That was just a thing that was accepted.”