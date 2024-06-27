Khloe Kardashian ‘excited for fresh decade’ as she celebrates milestone birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Khloe Kardashian ‘excited for fresh decade’ as she celebrates milestone birthday

By Press Association
Khloe Kardashian said she is ‘excited for fresh decade’ as she celebrates milestone birthday (Lev Radin/Alamy/PA)
Khloe Kardashian said she is ‘excited for fresh decade’ as she celebrates milestone birthday (Lev Radin/Alamy/PA)

Khloe Kardashian shared a birthday tribute to herself to mark her 40th birthday celebrations.

The US reality star crafted a video starring her two children, whom she shares with basketball player Tristan Thompson, as well as photo with her late father Robert Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Kardashian said she was “deeply grateful for every moment” in the Instagram video caption, which was played to a voiceover from Eviewhy titled The Thing About Birthdays.

“I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store,” she added.

Among those celebrating her milestone birthday was “momager” Kris, who wished her “beautiful, delicious angel” a happy birthday.

“You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made,” the business mogul said on Instagram.

“You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me.

“You are everyone’s favorite auntie and literally have dedicated and devoted yourself to your babies and to all of your nieces and nephews and are everyone’s hero.

“You are such a joyful, happy, funny slice of life and when I’m with you, you always make me feel so special and so happy to be around you.”

Kris thanked her daughter for being a “glass half full” person and “for always looking at life through such a positive lens”.

The family rose to fame on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

The show became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast including Khloe’s sisters Kourtney, Kim, Kylie and Kendall.

A new series by Disney+, titled The Kardashians, launched in 2022 and follows on from its predecessor in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Khloe’s birthday comes after the series teased that next week’s episode will reveal details about Kris’s scan.

At the end of Thursday’s episode, Kris says: “I wanted to tell you guys something, I had my scan and – this just makes me really emotional – but they found something.”

It comes after a trailer for the series in May, in which Kris said doctors had found a “little tumour”.