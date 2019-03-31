Beyonce named entertainer of the year at NAACP Image Awards

Beyonce has been named entertainer of the year at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards.

Speaking after the event, which celebrates outstanding achievements and performances of black and minority ethnic people in the arts, the superstar paid homage to those nominated in the same category as her.

She beat Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler.

“Regina King, I love you so much. You taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft,” she said.

“Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to be seen as kings.

“LeBron James has taught us the strength of all forms, leading by example and providing education to our kids.

“Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves we do have power.”

Beyonce added: “I’m honoured to be included among all of you, and to be a part of a vital and thriving community. Thank you to the NAACP.”

The singer released a joint album last year with her husband Jay-Z called Everything Is Love.

She also paid tribute to historically black colleges and universities, as well as the dance troupes and step teams during her groundbreaking two-hour Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance.

Jay-Z received the President’s Award for the rapper’s public service achievements.