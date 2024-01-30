No decision on whether Ardrossan will be used for new ferries – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

No decision on whether Ardrossan will be used for new ferries – minister

By Press Association
The Transport Secretary was quizzed on whether the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa will ever sail from Ardrossan (Jane Barlow/PA)
No decision has been taken by ministers on whether Ardrossan harbour will ever be used to sail two delayed and over-budget ferries, a Holyrood committee has heard.

The North Ayrshire harbour requires essential maintenance, including a costly berth realignment, to accommodate the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa which will serve the Arran route when their construction is completed by the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard.

The Glen Sannox is expected to be completed in the spring, with its sister vessel delayed until May 2025.

They will operate from Troon harbour until at least 2026 when the repairs at Ardrossan were initially expected to be completed.

Humza Yousaf statement to Parliament
Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan said she ‘understands the frustration’ of communities awaiting the ferries (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan told the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee that ministers are still working to complete a business case review for the essential repair works.

The cost projections were initially expected to be completed by November 2022 but will now not be ready until February this year.

Ms McAllan said the “complexities” involved further discussions with funding partners – including North Ayrshire Council and Peel Ports – and their “levels of contribution” to the improvement works.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson asked whether ministers have considered the possibility that Ardrossan may not be used for the new ferries at all.

Ms McAllan responded: “Absolutely no decision has been taken on that. It would be wrong of me to pre-empt the work of the taskforce and the business case review.”

Mr Simpson said: “No decision, therefore it’s a possibility?”

Ms McAllan replied: “There’s no decision. That’s all I can say.”

Earlier in the session, Ms McAllan was asked if the remedial works at Ardrossan harbour had been accounted for in the 2024-25 Budget.

Committee convener Edward Mountain also highlighted the recent issues with the Irish berth at the harbour which shut to all marine traffic earlier this month.

The Tory MSP said: “Ardrossan harbour is obviously a problem area because the pier has collapsed and for the Glen Sannox and 802 (Glen Rosa) to use the harbour we need an LNG tank and an extension to the quay because it is too short.

“Is that all in the Budget and will it all be done during the course of this year before the Glen Sannox comes into service?”

Ms McAllan said: “I understand the need to progress and I understand the frustration of the communities, but on the other hand it’s absolutely essential that works of this size and importance are properly scoped and properly understood.”

Alison Irvine, chief executive of Transport Scotland, told the committee “sufficient funds” had been earmarked only for the “consideration of the business case” at Ardrossan.

Mr Mountain replied: “My mouth is just sort of recovering from dropping on to the table. I can’t believe we ordered these ferries in 2015… and we are 2024, a long way down the line, and we’re still talking about a business case for the improvements to the port where they will be used. I’m completely shell-shocked.”