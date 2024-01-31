Delays at Dover under new EU system could be worse than 14 hours, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Delays at Dover under new EU system could be worse than 14 hours, MPs told

By Press Association
MPs heard warnings of 14-hour delays at Kent border controls could understate the impact of a new EU scheme (PA)
MPs heard warnings of 14-hour delays at Kent border controls could understate the impact of a new EU scheme (PA)

Warnings of 14-hour delays at Kent border controls could understate the impact of a new EU scheme, MPs were told.

The Port of Dover and the surrounding area could be hit by major disruption when the EU Entry-Exit System (EES) launches, the Commons’ European Scrutiny Committee heard.

The system is expected to involve travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK having their fingerprints scanned and a photograph taken to register them on a database the first time they enter a member state.

There are concerns this will cause long queues for train and ferry passengers travelling from Dover as border checks for people entering the EU are carried out there before they embark on cross-Channel journeys.

There has been speculation the EES will come into force this autumn following several delays.

Giving evidence to the committee, Kent County Council leader Roger Gough said Ashford Borough Council’s suggestion that wait times could reach 14 hours “does not seem to us unrealistic”.

He went on: “If you had extra aggravating pressures, weather or whatever, (the situation) could be worse.”

Mr Gough explained that “it takes very little” for disruption to cause a major build-up of traffic in Kent.

He added: “It starts usually in and around the town of Dover. It rapidly moves to other parts of the county and has that effect very, very quickly.”

The Port of Dover and surrounding roads have seen multiple episodes of gridlocked traffic over the past few years, with post-Brexit checks adding to waiting times.

Deirdre Wells, chief executive at tourism organisation Visit Kent, told the committee that “media coverage of Kent being a car park” during previous incidents “impacts our reputation” and affects local businesses.

She said: “We need to sort something that will alleviate the bottleneck at our ports to ensure that whether you’re coming to the county for business purposes or domestic purposes, you can access the county easily, but actually that the experience of inbound and outbound travel… is professional, welcoming and speedy.”