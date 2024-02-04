Home Secretary says Rwanda plan is fighting ‘evil’ of people smugglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Secretary says Rwanda plan is fighting ‘evil’ of people smugglers

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly (Victoria Jones, PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly (Victoria Jones, PA)

Home Secretary James Cleverly has told opponents of the Government’s plan to deter people smugglers by deporting them to Rwanda that he is trying to do something about “evil”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is among opponents of the Rwanda plan, telling the House of Lords last week the scheme was “leading the nation down a damaging path”.

But speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Mr Cleverly said the problem of people-smuggling gangs needed to be tackled.

Church of England same-sex partnerships
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (PA)

“This is evil being done,” he said. “I’m trying to do something about it.

“Bishops talks about good and evil. We’ve got to do something about it.

“For those people who disagree with how I’m going about it, I get that. But where’s the alternative plan? These are people smugglers. These are criminals. They are perpetrating an evil.”

He said the Rwanda Bill was “far, far too important” to “entertain wrecking amendments” and challenged his critics to come up with other options ahead of it returning to the House of Lords.

“Unless they are able to put forward some credible alternative as a deterrent, they should let me deploy this alongside the other things we are doing,” he said.

“There is nothing honourable, there is nothing righteous, about removing one of the tools to break criminality.”