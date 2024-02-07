Labour rejects ‘bogus’ civil servant costing of energy efficiency plans

Labour has rejected as “bogus” an official analysis of its plan to improve energy efficiency across millions of homes which found it would cost taxpayers around £12 to 15 billion a year.

The five-page costing, published on the Government website on Wednesday, was immediately dismissed by the party.

It has previously said the package of measures would cost a maximum of £6 billion a year while bringing down the cost of bills for households across the country, subject to Labour’s fiscal rules.

A party spokesperson said: “This costing is ludicrous and uses bogus assumptions. They have costed someone else’s policy, not Labour’s.”

The document was seized on by the Tories, with Rishi Sunak attacking Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the policy at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The 10-year costing was produced by civil servants in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and published by the Treasury.

It said around £2 billion per year was “currently committed in the next Parliament for home energy efficiency, heat decarbonisation and public sector decarbonisation combined”.

This is also not the first time the Opposition has clashed with the Government over policy costings.

Catherine Haddon, from the Institute for Government think tank, said such costings was a “long-standing convention” but also a “political tool”.

“Costing opposition policies has happened since at least the 1950s. It’s very much a political tool.

“The Treasury only do the calculations based on assumptions about the policy which have to be given to them by ministers or special advisers.

“It’s a long-standing convention,” she said in a post on X.