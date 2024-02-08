Finance Secretary urges Holyrood to back Government’s budget plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance Secretary urges Holyrood to back Government’s budget plans

By Press Association
MSPs at Holyrood will vote on the Scottish Government’s budget plans for 2024-25 for the first time on Thursday.(Jane Barlow/PA)
Finance Secretary Shona Robison has urged MSPs to back her budget plans for the coming year, insisting the measures she has proposed will “improve the lives of people across Scotland”.

Ms Robison, who is also Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, spoke out ahead of the first vote at Holyrood on her tax and spending proposals for 2024-25.

But with the budget setting out tax rises for higher earners, along with cuts to spending in some areas, opposition parties vowed to vote against what they branded a “tax and axe” budget from the Scottish Government.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s debate in the Scottish Parliament, Tory finance spokesperson Liz Smith said: “The Scottish Conservatives will obviously vote against Shona Robison’s disastrous tax-and-axe budget, which has been almost universally condemned.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson Liz Smith insisted the budget was ‘deeply flawed’ (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

She spoke out against the “damaging provisions of this deeply flawed budget” saying they would do “huge damage to Scotland’s economy and public services”.

Labour finance spokesperson Michael Marra also vowed his party would oppose the “damaging budget”.

He accused the SNP and their Green partners in the Scottish Government of using “dodgy accounting to hide swingeing cuts”.

Mr Marra said: “Seventeen years of SNP incompetence and chaos has left public finances in dire straits and public services at breaking point.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton confirmed his MSPs too will vote against the draft budget – claiming it “impoverishes councils and deals a hammer blow to everyone waiting for healthcare”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Astonishingly, this is a budget that delivers a housing cut in the midst of a housing crisis and will starve us of the skills and green jobs needed to kick-start growth.

“People need a liberal budget that invests in local services, mental health and growing the economy. Instead they are getting cuts, cuts and more cuts.”

Fiance Secretary Shona Robison insisted her proposals were ‘rooted in fairness’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Despsite Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats all vowing to vote against it, support from SNP and Green MSPs will ensure the Scottish Government’s Budget Bill passes its first Holyrood hurdle, ahead of a final vote later this month.

Ms Robison meanwhile insisted Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement had presented her with a “fiscal challenge”, as she accused the UK Government of having “delivered the worst case scenario for Scotland’s finances and failed to invest in public services”.

The Finance Secretary said: “In these circumstances, I have presented a budget rooted in fairness and the social contract we have built with the Scottish people.

“This is a budget which puts our values into action, invests in the future, and will improve the lives of people across Scotland.

“I am urging all members to support the Budget Bill in today’s Stage One vote.”