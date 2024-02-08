Books about vampire sheep and unusual jobs shortlisted for children’s prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Books about vampire sheep and unusual jobs shortlisted for children’s prize

By Press Association
Emily-Jane Clark’s book is in the running for the prize (Handout/PA)
Books about vampire sheep, unusual jobs and a school for thieves are among those shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

Some 18 books are shortlisted across three categories – illustrated books, books for younger readers, and books for older readers.

Six books will compete within each category and the three category winners will then compete for the overall title of of Waterstones Children’s Book Prize Winner 2024.

Among the books in the illustrated category is Incredible Jobs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of by Natalie Labarre, which was praised as “highly original and filled with inventive detail”.

Also included is Ellan Rankin’s The Secret Elephant, the true story of a wartime friendship between a zookeeper and a baby elephant.

Among the books in the younger readers category is The Beasts Of Knobbly Bottom: Attack of the Vampire Sheep! by Emily-Jane Clark, about two young heroes who must save the world from bloodsucking ruminants.

Also included is Vivi Conway And The Sword of Legend by Lizzie Huxley-Jones, a contemporary magical adventure steeped in Welsh mythology, and JJ Arcanjo’s mystery Crookhaven: The School For Thieves, about a child sent to  a school for thieves to become a modern-day Robin Hood.

In the older readers category is Bea Fitzgerald’s Girl, Goddess, Queen, a retelling of the story of Persephone in a mix of coming-of-age story and rom-com, and YA crime thriller Promise Boys by Nick Brooks, about about three teenage boys who must investigate their headmaster’s murder to clear their own names.

Mel Darbon’s What The World Doesn’t See, a novel about grief and disability, has also made the shortlist, alongside  You Think You Know Me by Ayaan Mohamud, a book about finding the strength to speak up against hate and fear and wanting to exist without putting yourself into a box to please others.

Bea Carvalho, head of books at Waterstones, said: “For 20 years the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize has been a highlight of our bookselling calendar: through it, we have discovered some of the most exciting children’s authors and illustrators at work today.

“This year, as ever, our booksellers have chosen a stunning shortlist which is truly reflective of the vibrancy, creativity, and genius to be found in children’s storytelling today: if this is the future of children’s writing, the next generation is in safe hands.

“There is something for every child here, with books both to encourage new readers and to challenge already passionate bookworms.

“Whether holding up a mirror to the real world or conjuring fantastical realms, delving into history or mining our own times, these books are united by enormous heart and imagination, and show children’s publishing to be as inspiring as ever.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 21.

The winner of each category will receive £2,000, with the overall winner receiving an extra £3,000.