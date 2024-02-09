McArthur to lead delegation to learn from assisted dying laws in California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McArthur to lead delegation to learn from assisted dying laws in California

By Press Association
Liam McArthur is set to introduce his Assisted Dying Bill later this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
An MSP proposing assisted dying laws for Scotland will travel to the US to learn from first-hand experience of the legislation in California.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is expected to introduce the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill to Holyrood later in the year.

He is the third MSP in history to attempt to pass such legislation, which would see mentally competent adults with a terminal diagnosis given the ability to end their life legally.

Mr McArthur will now lead a cross-party delegation including MSPs from Labour, the SNP and the Tories to speak with legislators, senior doctors, including palliative care physicians, and families with experience of implementing and utilising the American state’s 2016 End of Life Options Act.

The five-day trip will see Mr McArthur joined by the SNP’s Kaukab Stewart, Labour’s Colin Smyth and Miles Briggs from the Conservatives.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Mr McArthur said: “This trip is an opportunity to engage with those with first-hand experience of assisted dying, from the legislators who brought it to fruition, to the doctors who support patients in making their choices, and most importantly the families of those who have been through the process.

“It will also present an opportunity for parliamentarians to see how California has ensured that the option of an assisted death can sit alongside excellent palliative care.

“The End of Life Options Act in California works along similar lines to the Bill I will present to Parliament.

“It is for terminally ill, mentally competent adults only, and has a range of safeguards including self-administration of prescribed medication by the patient themselves.”

He said he hopes the visit will help inform the debate coming up in Scottish Parliament.

Holyrood has previously voted down two other attempt to introduce legislation for terminally ill end-of-life assistance, however Mr McArthur told the PA news agency last month he believes the conditions now “seem to be right”.

