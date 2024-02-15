UK risks more persistent inflation than Europe or US, warns Bank rate setter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK risks more persistent inflation than Europe or US, warns Bank rate setter

By Press Association
The Bank of England held interest rates steady earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England held interest rates steady earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)

The threat of persistent inflation is bigger in the UK than in Europe and the US, a Bank of England rate setter has said.

Megan Greene warned that the UK had faced a “double whammy” in dealing with both a tight jobs market and a trade shock.

She said that the supply side of the market in the UK had been left weaker than in the US in recent years because of Brexit and the pandemic.

Normally this would have meant the UK faced higher inflation as a result, but at the same time demand was weaker than in the US, which had evened things out.

“The UK has faced the double whammy of a terms-of-trade shock even larger and longer lasting than in the EU, alongside a tight labour market like in the US,” Ms Greene said.

“Inflation persistence is therefore a greater threat here.”

Ms Greene added: “Shocks from Brexit and the pandemic have left UK supply much weaker than in the US in recent years and over the outlook period.

“All else equal, this would mean inflationary pressures are greater in the UK. But UK demand has been weaker than in the US as well.”

Ms Greene, who is a member of the interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, said that rates were currently “restrictive” in the UK.

She said that she was not yet ready to start voting for interest rates to be cut.

“In light of the persistence of UK wage and services price pressures, which stand out in international comparisons, I think policy will need to remain restrictive for some time in order for inflation to sustainably return to target,” she said.

“Recent signs of persistence starting to ease are encouraging, and I judge that current policy is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to target in the medium-term.

“I would need to see further evidence that inflation persistence is less embedded than previously feared before I would consider voting to loosen policy.”