Sunak pays tribute after death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak pays tribute after death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

By Press Association
Alexei Navalny was a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Alexei Navalny was a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to the “fiercest advocate for Russian democracy” after the country’s prison agency said jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died.

The UK Prime Minister said Mr Navalny, a prominent and persistent critic of Vladimir Putin, had “demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life”.

Moscow’s federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny, 47, felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.

An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died, the service said.

There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny’s death from his team.

Alexei Navalny with his wife Yulia
Alexei Navalny with his wife Yulia after a rally in Moscow in 2013 (Evgeny Feldman/AP)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy.”

Mr Navalny, who campaigned against official corruption and organised major anti-government protests, has been behind bars since January 2021.

He was arrested upon his return from Germany where he had recuperated from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Mr Navalny had rejected all charges against him as being part of a politically motivated vendetta.

Since the start of his imprisonment, Mr Navalny had continued his scathing attacks on the Kremlin in comments his associates posted to social media.