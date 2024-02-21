Claims Irish people have one-sided view of Middle East conflict unfair – Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claims Irish people have one-sided view of Middle East conflict unfair – Martin

By Press Association
Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich said that Israel is portrayed ‘as the only villain’ in Ireland (Norma Burke/PA)
Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich said that Israel is portrayed ‘as the only villain’ in Ireland (Norma Burke/PA)

A claim from Israel’s ambassador to Ireland that Irish people have a “one-sided view” of the Middle East conflict has been dismissed as unfair by Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

Ireland’s deputy premier said that Irish people were motivated by their shock at the “catastrophic” number of deaths and destruction in the Gaza Strip.

Ambassador Dana Erlich said on Wednesday that Israel is portrayed “as the only villain” in Ireland, and that the actions of Hamas militants should be condemned more often.

“I ask the Irish people listening right now: When you criticise Israel, just raise more questions about the actions of Hamas, and think what can be done inside Gaza by the UN agencies in order to actually help the Palestinian people,” Ms Erlich told Newstalk on Wednesday.

“When you call out in the streets of Dublin, why are you not calling out for the release of the Israeli kidnapped civilians?”

Asked about the comments during a visit to Belfast, Mr Martin said that Irish people were “on the side of humanity” and were motivated by the “horrific” humanitarian situation in the enclave.

“We have been very clear in terms of our condemnation of the Hamas attack of October 7, and indeed of Hamas itself as an organisation, and we’ve called on Hamas to lay down its arms, and the vast majority of the Irish people support that position,” the foreign affairs minister said.

“It’s not fair to say there is a one-sided position. I think the Irish people are on the side of humanity and the Irish people are shocked at the level of death and civilian causalities within Gaza.

“One hundred thousand people are either dead, injured or maimed and that is shocking; 17,000 children unaccompanied in Gaza now and that is horrific.

Micheal Martin visit to Ulster University
Micheal Martin said Irish people were ‘on the side of humanity’ (Niall Carson/PA)

“That is what motivates the Irish people. We want an immediate humanitarian ceasefire on that basis. Gaza has been levelled. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic.”

Israel’s air and ground offensive, launched in response to the October 7 attack, is reported to have killed more than 29,000 Palestinians, obliterated entire neighbourhoods and displaced more than 80% of the population of 2.3 million.

More than 69,000 Palestinians have been wounded, according to the region’s authorities.

The Israeli operation was launched after Hamas-led militants rampaged across communities in southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage.

The militants still hold some 130 captives, around a fourth of whom are believed to be dead.

Mr Martin said the Government had received a UN briefing on the “dire situation” within Gaza, adding: “That is what motivates the Irish people and Irish Government.”