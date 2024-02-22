UK and Jordan drop aid supplies to Gaza City hospital

The UK has worked with Jordan to drop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the UK-funded consignment was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force to the Tal Al-Hawa Hospital on Wednesday.

Supplies included essential medicines, fuel and food for patients and staff.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said thousands of patients will benefit from the air drop.

UK and Jordanian humanitarian has been sent to Gaza (FCDO/PA)

He said: “We have worked closely with our Jordanian partners to get these life-saving supplies directly to the Tal Al-Hawa Hospital.

“The situation in Gaza is desperate and significantly more aid is needed – and fast.

“We are calling for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow additional aid into Gaza as quickly as possible and bring hostages home.”

The hospital, set up by the Jordanian Air Force, is located in Gaza City.

The medicine and fuel included in the four-tonne delivery is part of an agreement signed by the UK this week with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) to deliver £1 million of aid to Gaza.

Dr Hussein Shabli, secretary-general of the JHCO, said: “We welcome this partnership with the UK to provide life-saving aid to those who need it most in Gaza.

“We thank our UK partners for working with us and we will continue to work with them on getting aid into Gaza for as long as it’s needed.”